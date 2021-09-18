Basketball

“Why do players like Ben Simmons work on moves they will never use?!”: LeBron James sends a major jab at some of his fellow NBA players on Twitter

"Why do players like Ben Simmons work on moves they will never use?!": LeBron James sends a major jab at some of his fellow NBA players on Twitter
Tonoy Sengupta

I've always been someone surrounded by sports. At 15 though, Basketball was brought to my attention, and I absolutely fell in love with it. At 20 now, I look to share the joy I feel with the world through my articles.

Previous Article
"LeBron James was good, but Kyrie Irving deserves more credit!": Andre Iguodala reveals his confusing thoughts on the Lakers star's iconic block in the 2016 Finals
Next Article
“Stephen Curry is always laughing, shimmying, and in joy while playing”: Andre Iguodala reveals how the Warriors MVP revolutionised the game beyond the usage of the three-point line  
Latest Posts