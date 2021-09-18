“Why do players like Ben Simmons work on moves they will never use?!”: LeBron James sends a major jab at some of his fellow NBA players on Twitter

Lakers star LeBron James asks a burning question virtually every fan of the NBA has had during the offseason

LeBron James has been relatively quiet during the offseason. Sure, he has made a few comments here and there. However, for the most part, he hasn’t done all that much in the media eye.

After enjoying a vacation in Italy though, it seems the man is finally back with the Lakers, working on his chemistry with new teammate Russell Westbrook. Take a look at how that went, below.

Speaking of practice though, it seems James has one for practically all his fellow NBA players. And it’s frankly, it is a question that every fan of the league has wondered about for a long, long time.

Let’s get into it.

LeBron James asks NBA Twitter why players work on different moves in the offseason, that they never end up using during a game

If you have been an NBA fan for a while now, chances are, you are familiar with the work ethic of the top players.

During every new season, we see these individuals bust out a new move that they worked on in the offseason. But somehow, this doesn’t really apply to all athletes. And after seeing this for years, upon years now, LeBron James made his thoughts on the matter abundantly clear.

Why do so many ball players work on stuff they are never going to use in the game?? Seriously question. Annoys me a tad. 🤔 — LeBron James (@KingJames) September 18, 2021

For the players in the league that may not have a star-level role, this is honestly understandable. At the end of the day, you’re getting the ball for one thing, and one thing only. And when that happens, you’re not going to look to take a risk.

For players like Ben Simmons though, we don’t really understand what the holdup is about. And given that we’re not NBA players, perhaps we never will.

