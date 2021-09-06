“The media can be deada** wrong and talk about something else; it’s bullsh*t”: Draymond Green goes on a rant about how he loves to call the media out on any missteps

Draymond Green reveals his love for calling out the media as soon as they’re proven wrong and calls it bullsh*t that they can be wrong and it’s okay.

Draymond Green has never been one to shy away from the controversial take every now and then. He’s openly talked about several instances on and off the court that irked him and made everybody around him and on social media knew what was really going on. After all, he did have a sit-down interview with Kevin Durant about their infamous quarrel in the 2018-19 season.

Draymond Green has also shown an innate ability at being an incredible on-TV personality with his guest appearances on NBAonTNT and various other NBA analysis shows. It’s looking more and more likely that he’ll take the Charles Barkley/Shaquille O’Neal route when he decides to hang up the kicks in terms of taking his talents to a studio desk.

Despite him occasionally indulging in NBA commentary and analysis, effectively making him a part of the media for that time being, he’s said several times that he doesn’t particularly like the way the media operates.

Draymond Green lets it be known that he isn’t all too fond of the media.

In a recent interview with Carmelo Anthony on ‘What’s in your Glass’, Draymond Green gave us a spiel on what he thinks of the media and how they can get away with outrageously inaccurate comments.

“I love to call the media out on their wrong takes, the things they say, or the narrative that they try to drive. I love to call them out because the moment we do something wrong, if you come out and you say, ‘I’m guaranteeing this win and you lose,’ they are going to play your sound bite over and over again.”

“They can say anything and no one holds them accountable. You can literally go on TV, on TNT, on ESPN, whatever, and be deada** wrong. Then you just go back tomorrow and talk about something else. That’s some of the most backwards sh*t to me. That’s bullsh*t.”

Draymond Green certainly isn’t wrong with his opinion here. If analysts can sit back in a studio, lounge on their chairs, and pass judgement on players who go out there and give it their all night in and night out, the players can fire back at them too. Some NBA analysts need to realize that they are merely analysts, not predictors.