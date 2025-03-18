“He’s Mentally Ill; He’d Be Antonio Brown”: Draymond Green’s Antics Have Knicks Superfan Outraged Following KAT Drama

Mar 15, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the basketball against Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the third quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-Imagn Images

Draymond Green manages to anger at the very least a single NBA fanbase once every season. Whether its staunch Rudy Gobert fans who hate to see their favorite player get choked out on national TV or Grizzlies fans who, in general, despise him, Green has become quite the dislikeable character.

Advertisement

The 2024-25 campaign is no different as he’s found a new enemy in the New York Knicks. It’s now turned fairly ugly as fans across the world are condemning his actions, with Knicks superfan and comedian Sam Morril following suit.

This could have been avoided if Green merely refused to speculate over Karl-Anthony Towns’ whereabouts during a previous NYK-GSW matchup. He told his podcast co-host, Baron Davis, that KAT was absent from the matchup as he was ducking Jimmy Butler, an estimation of his at the time.

Of course, this was disproven fairly quickly. Towns missed the game due to the passing of a close friend of his and Jordyn Woods’ due to cancer. While he did issue a lackluster apology that also received backlash, it wasn’t enough.

To make matters worse, following the most recent Warriors-Knicks game which resulted in the former’s victory, NY players like Bridges and more dapped up Green after the game. This led to Knicks fans being outraged (rightfully so) and Sam Morril seems to have seen enough.

“He’s mentally ill. If he was a football player, he’d be Antonio Brown by now. He’s unhinged,” said Morril on the Dan Le Batard Show. This came after he repeatedly said Draymond “sucks” and “bothers” him.

I think it is safe to say that @sammorril is not a fan of Draymond Green pic.twitter.com/uZAOQGV6MM — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) March 17, 2025

This may be a stretch from Sam. Calling someone ‘mentally ill’ is a serious accusation and in this case, unfounded. Yes, he has been to therapy before due to what transpired between him and Gobert. He even considered retiring before Commissioner Adam Silver convinced him to reconsider.

Though, to issue such a statement to a rabid fanbase such as the Knicks isn’t all too wise. The heartache that Sam feels for KAT after watching his team dap up Green after a loss is understandable. But, being the bigger man must also count for something, right?

The contrarian argument here would also be ‘who cares?’ Draymond looked unapologetic about speculating over KAT’s absence and so in return, he’s now being called mentally ill. Tit for tat. It’s all up to the beholder’s interpretation of what’s right and what’s wrong in this scenario.