“Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry should break up now”: When Gabrielle Union admitted to giving the Currys some questionable advice in their earlier days as a couple

Gabrielle Union admits to having told Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry to break up in the earlier stage of their relationship.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry are looked at by many as what people nowadays like to refer to as ‘couple goals’. The two have been together for well over a decade as Ayesha was even in attendance for when Steph got drafted by the Golden State Warriors in 2009. Fast-forward 12 years and they share 3 beautiful children together.

The two met as teenagers at a North Carolina church youth group as teenagers and were married by the time 2011 rolled around. Of course, being a star in the NBA brings about connections to other players that are already in the league. It seems as though Dwyane Wade and Gabrielle Union formed a bond with the Currys early on in their relationship.

Also read: “Didn’t want to excel at 3-point shooting”: When Michael Jordan admitted he wasn’t looking to be a 3-point marksman after torching the Blazers in Game 1 of the 1992 NBA Finals

An Instagram Live session from a year ago saw Union admit something to fans on the stream that had them perplexed as to why she would say something like that to both Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry at the time.

Stephen Curry and Ayesha Curry were advised to break up by Gabrielle Union.

The Currys and the Wades had an Instagram live session last summer and it saw Gabrielle Union remind both Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry of the time she told them to break up. This was, of course, when they were much younger than they are now and said they should go have s*x with other people.

“I was like, ‘You guys, the likelihood of this working out is very low and you should just break up now and have s*x with other people,’” said Union.

Watch Gabrielle Union Reveal on IG Live How She Advised Steph & Ayesha Curry to Sleep Around With Other People Before Settling Down; D Wade Chimes in About His Wife Was a “Thot” in 1998 (Tweets-Video) https://t.co/Zau9WiuiPL pic.twitter.com/THCpSTAVcg — Robert Littal BSO (@BSO) April 28, 2020

Also read: “Charles Barkley just got beat by a grandpa”: When Ernie Johnson hilariously beat the ‘Hall of Famer’ in a 3-point shootout on NBAonTNT

Being told to break up with someone for the simple fact that they are too young isn’t exactly what people in a relationship would want to hear. Thankfully, Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry never listened to this questionable advice.

Dwyane Wade would go on apologize for what was said: “On behalf of the Wade family, that’s not who we are anymore.”