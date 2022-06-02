“I spent part of my $5 million on a monkey that played peek-a-boo”: How Anthony Davis was fascinated enough by ‘Meek’ to have him for over a year

During his New Orleans Pelicans days, Anthony Davis was fascinated by his teammate’s pet monkey and decided to get one for himself.

Without a doubt, Anthony Davis is one of the flashiest players in the league. The Los Angeles Lakers big man is always seen wearing stylish clothes during game time and even flexes his jewelry and car collection every now and then.

With career earnings of over $188 million, AD has had the luxury to splurge his money on several unwanted things. The Brow, back in his NOLA days, had a rather bizarre purchase of owning a pet monkey.

Back in 2015, the 6-foot-10 forward spent nearly a year and a half with his pet monkey – Meek. And on an appearance on “Jimmy Kimmel Live”, the 8-time All-Star explained what led to the decision of owning a pet.

“My monkey did none of the tricks”: Anthony Davis

Davis told Kimmel that he was influenced to get his own pet monkey when he was introduced to his teammate’s monkey. Davis detailed how the monkey would do tricks in the locker room. Finding it “dope”, AD decided to get his own monkey, just to hand it back a year and a half later.

Given the fact that AD was most likely on his rookie scale contract at the time of acquiring ‘Meek’, this would’ve been quite the outlandish purchase for him as he was making a little over $5 million a year until 2016-17 rolled around.

“My teammate came to the locker room one day with a monkey on his shoulder. Well, I wasn’t sure it was a monkey, it was something crawling. I’m like, ‘I think we need an exterminator around here in the facility,’ so he’s like, ‘Yeah this is my monkey.’ That kinda freaked me out at first like, ‘What are you doing with a monkey?’

“And he had it like on a harness, a leash, it could do tricks. He was like, ‘It can play peek-a-boo.’ It was playing peek-a-boo, and I was like, ‘Man, that’s so dope. I want one.’ He ended up getting me one and I found out my monkey did none of that. I had it about a year and a half, and I was like this is not for me, I gave it back to him.”

Davis didn’t have the extra motivation to teach Meek tricks or get him to play peek-a-boo. Clearly, there is only so much you can buy with money.