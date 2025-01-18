“The NBA Needs You”: Rudy Gay Addresses Zion Williamson’s Wasted Potential While Urging Pelicans Star to Take Responsibility

When Zion Williamson was drafted as the number one pick in 2019, no one thought his career would pan out like this. The 6’6 forward has the potential to be one of the best players of his generation. But he has only disappointed those who expected something from him so far. On 7PM in Brooklyn, former Memphis Grizzlies star Rudy Gay urged the Pelicans star to get his act together.

While discussing the 24-year-old with Carmelo Anthony, the 38-year-old talked about how Zion has wasted his potential in the last five years. More importantly, he still seems to not care about his future in the league despite being ridiculed time and again.

Gay stated that the NBA needs young and talented players like Zion to take over and put their talent out on display. “Zion, we are waiting. The NBA needs you. They need you, just do what you’re supposed to do,” the former NBA star said. He also listed out the only three things that the Pelicans forward needs to do.

“Show up on time, be in shape, and play basketball, which is all three things you get paid for,” Gay added. He said that former players can defend his actions in public sometimes, but for that, he needs to do what is expected from him. The reality is that Zion has been off track for the majority of his career and doesn’t have the resume to command things his way.

So far this season, which was also expected to be the Pelicans’ redemption season, he has stepped on the floor in only nine games. Zion is dealing with fitness and discipline issues while his team sits at the bottom of the table, which is what people have a problem with. Gay is not the only notable figure on that list.

Shannon Sharpe trashed Zion Williamson after his recent suspension

Zion signed a five-year, $197.2 million contract extension with the Pelicans in 2022. With such an incentive to play basketball, discipline is the most obvious thing that’s expected from a player. However, Zion’s reality is far from it. He was recently suspended by the Pelicans for one game after being late to a team flight.

Angered by the youngster’s lack of discipline, Shannon Sharpe went off on him on an episode of First Take. He said, “It’s not like they sprung this trip on you. He knew they were traveling out of town, and you’re late…The problem is, guys like Shannon Sharpe, Stephen A. Smith, Charles Barkley, Shaq, and others care more about Zion’s career than Zion cares about it.”

Sharpe also quipped at the forward’s poor fitness and eating habits. He said, “See, everybody keeps saying, Stephen A, you mentioned it, ‘Zion needs a change of scenery.’ Change of scenery? No, he needs a change of eatery! Stop going and eating everything you see, bro.”

The NFL legend said that it’s embarrassing that there’s even a need for these things to be discussed about a star player.