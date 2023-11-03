“The O’Neal Boys!”: Myles O’Neal Reveals New Venture With Father Shaquille O’Neal, Describes Working With DJ Diesel

Shaquille O’Neal’s son Myles O’Neal was recently a guest on the Billion Dollar Babie Podcast. While on the podcast, Myles and the host went into various topics relating to fame and success. Myles O’Neal later revealed to the viewers that, just like his father, O’Neal was looking to become a DJ.

The oldest of the O’Neal boys, Myles has already gained decent success with his new single, ‘Naked‘. While on the podcast, Myles recalled how he started DJing, telling the host,

“As far as DJing and music, when my dad started his DJ Diesel career, I was like helping in the background of that or just on the DJ Diesel team. We found out organically that I had a good ear for music and then his team, the rest of the team was like “Yo dude, you should just try to DJ. ” My dad plays Dubstep, I don’t want to play Dubstep, I don’t really care for it, I mean I like it and I hope you guys did. But i don’t want to play it for myself. So we had to find a route, and we found Tech House, House Music. “

Myles later revealed that he had just started DJing two years ago. With Shaq’s son already finding great success, the Lakers legend would often call his son over to big shows to open a set for him.

Fast forward a few months, and Myles had big news for fans and viewers. While on the podcast, Myles revealed, “Now we have this new thing we are starting, separate from our own DJ careers. We are going to have a duo called the O’Neal Boys. ”

Myles recalls working with his dad

After the new announcement from Myles, the host of the podcast was curious as to how Myles O’Neal liked working with his father. Talking about the same, Myles revealed,

“DJing with my dad is fun. He is super animated and super childish, for lack of a better term. We are always goofing around. I’ll open and he will play after me and close. “

The father-son duo seems to be having the time of their lives, and they don’t forget to share some of those moments with the world. During this off-season, the O’Neals took a much-needed vacation to Europe. During their trip, Shaq and his friend recreated a scene from the movie 300.

As the family was in Greece, Shaq decided to pay homage to the ancient warriors of Greece, by recreating the “this is Sparta” moment. Kicking his friend off the speed boat during the hilarious incident, Myles was sure to get all of it on tape.