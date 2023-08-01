“This is Sparta”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Myles O’Neal Shares ‘Rare Sneak Peek’ of Father Kicking Man Off a Speed Boat in Greece

Shaquille O’Neal, the legendary basketball player, is currently enjoying a well-deserved European vacation with his family. During this trip, a hilarious incident occurred, caught on camera by his son, Myles O’Neal, which left everyone amused. The video shows Shaq playfully recreating a famous scene from the movie “300” while on a vacation in Greece.

Interestingly, Shaq is not the only basketball legend who has been enjoying a European vacation recently. Other icons like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan have also been seen exploring the beauty of Europe.

Myles Shares Shaquille O’Neal’s “This is Sparta” Moment

Myles O’Neal delighted his followers on social media by posting a video on his social media accounts. The clip was filmed during their family vacation in Greece. Shaq can be seen embracing his inner Spartan warrior persona. In the video, Shaq dramatically shouts, “This is Sparta!” – a famous line from the movie “300” – before playfully kicking a friend off the speedboat into the water. Furthermore, the instance was caught by the Twitter account @NBACelebsUpdate:

The scene humorously mirrors the famous moment from the epic film, adding a touch of comedy to the family’s vacation in Greece.

Myles O’Neal’s Musical Pursuits

Apart from capturing hilarious moments on camera, Myles O’Neal is making waves in the music industry as well. The talented 25-year-old has ventured into the world of music and recently dropped his debut song titled “Superficial.”

He is the son of the multi-talented Shaquille O’Neal, who himself has pursued a successful career as a DJ and has released rap albums in the past. Myles seems to be following in his father’s footsteps. However, many are praising Myles for his unique talent and musical abilities, acknowledging that he has taken the art of DJing to new heights. The release of “Superficial” marks Myles’ first independent project, and it has been well-received by fans and critics alike. The song showcases his skills as a DJ and highlights his creativity and passion for music.

As the O’Neal family continues to enjoy their European vacation, it’s evident that talent runs deep in the family. From Shaq’s legendary basketball career to Myles’ burgeoning success as a DJ and now as a musician, they continue to entertain and inspire their fans worldwide.