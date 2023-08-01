HomeSearch

“This is Sparta”: Shaquille O’Neal’s Son Myles O’Neal Shares ‘Rare Sneak Peek’ of Father Kicking Man Off a Speed Boat in Greece

Utathya Ghosh
|Published August 01, 2023

Myles O’Neal and Shaquille O’Neal
Credit: Twitter and USA TODAY Sports

Shaquille O’Neal, the legendary basketball player, is currently enjoying a well-deserved European vacation with his family. During this trip, a hilarious incident occurred, caught on camera by his son, Myles O’Neal, which left everyone amused. The video shows Shaq playfully recreating a famous scene from the movie “300” while on a vacation in Greece.

Interestingly, Shaq is not the only basketball legend who has been enjoying a European vacation recently. Other icons like Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan have also been seen exploring the beauty of Europe.

Myles Shares Shaquille O’Neal’s “This is Sparta” Moment

Myles O’Neal delighted his followers on social media by posting a video on his social media accounts. The clip was filmed during their family vacation in Greece. Shaq can be seen embracing his inner Spartan warrior persona. In the video, Shaq dramatically shouts, “This is Sparta!” – a famous line from the movie “300” – before playfully kicking a friend off the speedboat into the water. Furthermore, the instance was caught by the Twitter account @NBACelebsUpdate

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1686443512626331648?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

The scene humorously mirrors the famous moment from the epic film, adding a touch of comedy to the family’s vacation in Greece.

Myles O’Neal’s Musical Pursuits

Apart from capturing hilarious moments on camera, Myles O’Neal is making waves in the music industry as well. The talented 25-year-old has ventured into the world of music and recently dropped his debut song titled “Superficial.”

He is the son of the multi-talented Shaquille O’Neal, who himself has pursued a successful career as a DJ and has released rap albums in the past. Myles seems to be following in his father’s footsteps. However, many are praising Myles for his unique talent and musical abilities, acknowledging that he has taken the art of DJing to new heights. The release of “Superficial” marks Myles’ first independent project, and it has been well-received by fans and critics alike. The song showcases his skills as a DJ and highlights his creativity and passion for music.

As the O’Neal family continues to enjoy their European vacation, it’s evident that talent runs deep in the family. From Shaq’s legendary basketball career to Myles’ burgeoning success as a DJ and now as a musician, they continue to entertain and inspire their fans worldwide.

About the author

Utathya Ghosh

Utathya Ghosh

I'm Utathya, the resident basketball wordsmith and editor extraordinaire at The SportsRush's NBA section. When it comes to writing about the NBA, I've got the authority of a referee with a whistle and the flair of a player with a killer crossover. My love affair with the NBA has been going strong for a solid 8+ years, and trust me, it's been a wild ride. From buzzer-beating shots to mind-boggling dunks, I've witnessed it all. And through it all, one player has captured my heart and handles like no other: Kyrie Irving. That man's got moves that make me question the laws of physics. But enough about my favorite player. Let's talk about my natural talent for writing. They say the pen is mightier than the sword, but when it comes to basketball, my words are like three-point bombs that leave you in awe. I've got a knack for capturing the intensity of the game, the drama of the locker room, and the passion of the fans, all while keeping it entertaining and relatable. So, whether you're a die-hard fan or just getting your feet wet in the world of basketball, join me on this court of words as we dive into the thrilling world of the NBA. From epic comebacks to mind-blowing trades, I've got the inside scoop and the witty commentary to keep you hooked. Get ready for a slam dunk of articles that'll have you shouting "swish" with every read!

