“Stephen Curry has been leading the Warriors on Mike Brown’s defense sheet with a 96 rating!”: Draymond Green talks about the adjustments made by the 2x MVP to get better on the court

The Golden State Warriors are boasting a 25-6 record for the 2021-22 season, good enough to earn them the 2nd spot in the West. A major reason behind their success this year has been their phenomenal defense. For the longest time, the Warriors were leading the league with a defensive rating of under 100. Even though they still lead the league, their defensive rating has fallen to 101.2.

A big reason behind the same has been Draymond Green. He has leveled up his game on both ends of the floor, and has become as threatening as he was back in 2017. Along with that, Stephen Curry is having the best defensive season of his life. Steph, who used to be picked on by every team before, is now managing to hold his own. Recently, Draymond sat down with Doris Burke and talked about the same.

The defense has always been an area where the Warriors have paid ample attention. With Draymond Green at the helm, the Warriors are leading the league this season in the department. Recently, Draymond jumped up the ranks to the top spot for the DPOY races.

Recently, Draymond Green had sat down with Doris Burke. During their talk, they also discussed Stephen Curry and his improvement on the defensive floor this season. DG shared how much time Steph spent in the weight room, and how tough the sharpshooter is, physically. He also talked about how Assistant Coach Mike Brown keeps a sheet where he rates the defensive performances of players on the team. Steph has been leading those charts with a rating of 96 over the last month.

With Klay Thompson returning soon, if Steph can keep up his defensive intensity as the season moves on, the Warriors’ can achieve great heights. Defense has been a key factor to the Warriors’ success in the past, and this season they have the offensive guns to compliment it as well.