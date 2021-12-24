“Kendrick Perkins announces his availability for a ten-day contract, sharing a throwback image of him sitting on Mike Miller”: When Big Perk used the former Grizzlies player as a chair

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins recalls a hilarious moment of sitting on Mike Miller during a playoff game while tweeting about being available on a ten-day contract to play.

Currently enjoying great success as an analyst on ESPN, Kendrick Perkins hinted at returning to the hardwood recently. However, Big Perk seemed tongue and cheek about it, as he shared the iconic image of him sitting on the former Grizzlies player Mike Miller.

With a sizeable number of players entering the COVID-19 health and safety protocols, franchises have engaged in signing former NBA players to combat the short-handed rosters. The league has seen many of the recently scheduled games getting postponed. Thus organizations have come up with a new way to continue with their respective schedules.

Recently, the Boston Celtics signed Joe Johnson and C.J. Miles to a ten-day contract. While the LA Lakers signed Isaiah Thomas.

With former players returning for a short stint, Perkins announced his availability sharing a hilarious throwback image.

Kendrick Perkins teases about an NBA return.

The ESPN analyst played fourteen seasons in the NBA, winning a championship with the Celtics in 2008. Perkins had some landmark moments in his career but would slow down with age. Nonetheless, Big Perk would achieve instant success as an analyst on ESPN.

The former OKC center recently tweeted about returning to the hardwood, sharing a throwback image. At the time, Perkins was towards the last leg of his career, playing for the Thunder alongside Kevin Durant and Russell Westbrook.

If any team needs me I’m definitely opened to a 10 day! Carry on… pic.twitter.com/BAheRvV8DP — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) December 23, 2021

The above Shaqtin a fool moment took place in the 2014 playoffs. The Thunder faced the Grizzlies in their first-round, with series going down to the wire. Though Perkins did not have a great outing stats-wise, he had a hilarious moment during the series.

The series resulted in the OKC’s favor. However, Perkins sitting on Miller remained one of the top highlights. Surprisingly, the officials didn’t apprehend Perkins for his actions.

It’s been almost eight years since that game. However, it has great recall value, courtesy of Perkins.