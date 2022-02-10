“The only thing higher than Allen Highverson right here is my blood glucose levels”: NBA Twitter troll the Sixers MVP for allegedly turning up baked for the Sixers-Suns game as he relishes a bucket of popcorn courtside

NBA Twitter erupts as Hall of Famer Allen Iverson looks baked as he visits the Sixers-Suns game in Philadelphia.

A generational talent, Allen Iverson, will go down as one of the most controversial players in NBA history. The Sixers legend made headlines both on and off the court. Regarded as a cultural icon, AI was the flag bearer for basketball aspirants who believed the NBA was only for big men.

However, AI wasn’t a big fan of authority which often got him into trouble. Whether it was his hip-hop dress code or his demeanor, Iverson developed a niche fan base for himself. Nonetheless, Iverson’s bold nature was a cause of his conflicts with several factions of the league.

The four-time scoring champion has faced a lot of heat due to his habit of smoking marijuana. Iverson was at the receiving end of a lot of name-callings. The eleven-time All-Star has led a difficult life since his childhood, having faced jail time for false charges of assault.

“I could hear the people in the crowd calling me ‘weed head’ on the road. … It was bad.” ⁰⁰@alleniverson reflects on how much the stigma on marijuana has changed and its impact on the NBA Watch live in the B/R app now https://t.co/5q3HanlBy2 pic.twitter.com/DvI0nfBuky — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 1, 2021

Though AI has been vocal about smoking marijuana, social media never stops mocking him.

NBA Twitter troll Allen Iverson for allegedly turning up baked for the Sixers-Suns game.

Allen Iverson courtside at Sixers game. 🍿🍿 pic.twitter.com/w2MvTF5duh — House of Highlights (@HoHighlights) February 9, 2022

I’m crying, Allen Iverson is courtside at the Sixers game and this man is on Jupiter 😂😂😂🍃🪐 pic.twitter.com/CIxDRNd3TY — “j u s t . h e r e . f o r . t h e . j o k e s” (@CheSaid_) February 9, 2022

The only thing higher than Allen Iverson right here is my blood glucose levels🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/iuOBqEfeJH — Notorious RPB (@realprinceblue) February 9, 2022

Allen Iverson looking absolutely zooted pic.twitter.com/9Sd5iSQIaw — Andrew (@andrevvdef) February 9, 2022

Allen Iverson look high af while eating his popcorn lmao — Damian (@dlt1998) February 9, 2022

Allen Iverson living his best life 🍿 pic.twitter.com/11RqHlEIjb — TodayInSports (@TodayInSports3) February 9, 2022

ALLEN IVERSON is on his third bag od popcorn then on to the sour patch kids. https://t.co/OrldWaS4dt — Brit Miller (@brit_miller_td) February 9, 2022

Allen Iverson living his best retirement life and enjoying his new @Violabrands strain https://t.co/y6LOayePpY — Chase Senior (@Chase_Senior) February 9, 2022

Allen Highverson — Matt Rossana (@mrossana) February 9, 2022

