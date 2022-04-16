“The people who build the same statue Chuck”: Shaquille O’Neal’s hilarious response to Charles Barkley questioning his comparisons to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Shaquille O’Neal hilariously claps back at Charles Barkley for questioning his comparisons to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

The banter between Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley never seizes to tickle our funny bone. The two Hall of Famers share a great camaraderie on the award-winning show Inside the NBA. Both Shaq and Chuck’s sporting nature to take shots at each other makes the show a laughing riot.

From Shaq roasting Barkley for having zero rings to the latter accusing Big Diesel of riding on Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade’s coattails, the two co-panelists are bonafide entertainers. However, there is a lot of brotherhood between the two legends too.

Shaq often addresses Barkley as the older brother he never had. Nonetheless, the two make for great television. Both O’Neal and Barkley were present on Friday night’s episode of Inside the NBA, concluding the play-in tournament.

During a recent segment of Inside the NBA, Shaq spoke about his comparisons to Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, adding how the latter’s statement on winning served as a wake-up call for him. Nonetheless, Chuck couldn’t stop himself from passing a hilarious remark, with Shaq having the perfect reply.

Charles Barkley’s witty remark on Shaquille O’Neal backfires.

It’s no secret that Shaq is widely regarded as one of the most dominant forces to step on the NBA hardwood. However, the seven-foot center did have his share of struggles during the initial years of his career. Though O’Neal had incredible individual performances, he was failing to win games.

At the time, Shaq was putting up Kareem-like numbers. However, Mr. Skyhook dismissed the comparisons saying, is he really good? they aren’t winning championships, a statement that flipped the switch for Shaq.

Barkley, who was present at the panel hilariously interrupted Shaq, saying,

“Uhh, who put you’ll in the same sentence”, said Barkley.

To which, Shaq replied with the following answer.

“The people who build the same statue, the real statue that’s in front of the Staples Center.”

“How many statues you got?”@SHAQ vs. Chuck never gets old 😂 pic.twitter.com/KaROPprzjN — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 16, 2022

Well, the above round of Shaq vs. Chuck goes to the Big Diesel, hands down. Nevertheless, we have no doubts that The Chuckster will make a comeback soon.