“The Phoenix Suns got away with one, they know that”: Anthony Davis is confident hadn’t it been for his groin injury, the Lakers would have defeated the Suns in the 2021 playoffs

LA Lakers big man Anthony Davis makes a sensation claim, stating that hadn’t it been for his groin injury in last year’s playoffs, the Suns would have been ousted in the first round.

With the Phoenix Suns hosting the Lakers on Sunday night, Anthony Davis made a controversial statement about last year’s playoffs series between the two teams. The former champion is currently recovering from a foot injury and is expected to return soon.

It’s been a rough season for the purple and gold, with even the possibility of not making the playoffs this year. LeBron James has been the only saving grace for the franchise, leading the NBA in scoring. Recently, James became the first player in NBA history to have 10K career points, assists, and rebounds.

With the Lakers playing the first seed Suns, Davis made a controversial revelation regarding the first-round series between the two teams last season. The Suns eliminated the Bubble champions and title favorites in the first round of the playoffs.

According to AD, had he been healthy, the Lakers would have beaten the Suns, something the latter knows as well.

Anthony Davis believes the Phoenix Suns got away last year.

The COVID shortened 2020-21 season was one of a kind, with umpteen players getting injured or entering the league’s safety protocols. The Lakers superstar duo of James and Davis missed a considerable part of that season due to injuries.

Both LBJ and AD would speed up their recovery processes with the playoff being around the corner, facing the Suns in the first round. Davis struggled with injuries during the first round, hyperextending his knee in Game Three and then suffering a groin injury in Game Four.

The eight-time All-Star would then miss Game Five. Though he would return for Game Six, Davis struggled on the court and had to be benched there onwards. However, the Suns won the first game but lost the next two, with the momentum shifting heavily towards the Lakers.

Nonetheless, the duo of Chris Paul and Devin Booker would take the reigns of the team post Game Three and would ultimately win the series. Recently, Davis made a controversial statement when asked about his groin injury being the main reason why the Lakers didn’t win.

“It was, we know that, they know that, they got away with one.”

Anthony Davis, asked if his groin injury is the main reason the Lakers didn’t beat the Suns in the playoffs last year, says: “It was … We know that. They know that … They got away with one” — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 13, 2022

However, it looks like AD forgot about CP3’s shoulder injury that he sustained in the first game itself. During a recent appearance on the JJ Redick podcast, Paul revealed he couldn’t even lift his arm and struggled to shoot the ball at all times.

There is a high possibility these two teams meet once again for a first-round series. Thus one hopes everyone is healthy when these two teams meet.