“Free Kyrie Irving, it absolutely makes zero sense, they say if common sense was common then we’d all have it”: LeBron James comes out in support of his former Cavs teammate, criticizing NYC’s COVID mandate

NBA superstar LeBron James comes out in support of former teammate Kyrie Irving. The Lakers superstar slams NYC’s COVID mandate.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving was present for the game against the Knicks at the Barclays center but as a spectator. The former champion had come to cheer his teammates, with Kevin Durant putting a spectacle, helping the Nets win their 3rd consecutive game.

Kyrie Irving purchased courtside seats to support his teammates today at home. (h/t @malika_andrews) pic.twitter.com/2KspS3FSqT — ESPN (@espn) March 13, 2022

The Barclays Center had erupted with chants of Free Kyrie, as the Nets guard attended his second game after his college team Duke’s ACC Finals. Thus there were many questioning the mandate for making no sense.

Surprisingly, the mandate does not allow its players to play home games, but at the same time, a visiting team’s unvaccinated player is allowed to participate. Recently, New York mayor Eric Adams took a shot at a Nets fan, saying Irving can play tomorrow if he got vaccinated.

Also read: “Kevin Durant is the best player in the world”: Andre Drummond lauds Nets teammate for monster 53 point game against the Knicks

After Durant called the mandate ridiculous, former Cavs teammate LeBron James tweeted in support of Irving, stating the mandate made absolutely no sense.

LeBron James comes to Kyrie Irving’s aid, slamming NYC’s COVID mandate.

As the days pass, Irving seems to be gaining support from his peers and fans with regard to NYC’s COVID-19 mandate. There is no doubt that the ruling comes across as hypocritical. However, Irving can play tomorrow itself if he decides to take the vaccine.

With his peers and teammates now coming out in the open to support him, LeBron James took to Twitter to express his support for Irving. The four-time champion felt the mandate made absolutely no sense tweeting the following.

FACTS FACTS FACTS!! It literally makes ABSOLUTELY ZERO SENSE!!! They say if common sense was common then we’d all have it. Ain’t that the truth. 🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️🤦🏾‍♂️ #FreeKyrie https://t.co/EhAcjuMrsL — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 13, 2022

In the game against the Hornets recently, Irving dropped 50-points. The seven-time All-Star had the most efficient 50-point game in NBA history. Currently, the 8th seed Nets require the services of Irving on an urgent basis, especially with uncertainty looming over Ben Simmons.

The Steve Nash-coached team has been through it all this season. Right from injuries, COVID protocols, to James Harden’s trade. Post the ASG break, the Nets had a revamped roster, boasting Simmons, Seth Curry, and Andre Drummond.

Also read: “Allen Iverson had an answer to every question Michael Jordan put in front of him while playing!”: ‘The Answer’ is the only person to ever outscore ‘His Airness’ in a head-to-head battle between them

With only a couple of weeks left for the playoffs, Irving and co need to figure out the situation, as the Nets need him on the roster to win.