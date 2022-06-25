“The Pistons or Pacers could steal Miles Bridges away from Michael Jordan’s Hornets”: How the $2.1 billion net worth NBA legend stands to lose his star forward

Miles Bridges is an integral part of the Charlotte Hornets, but he could be on the move. Michael Jordan may be down a star forward.

Charlotte is emerging as a fringe contender for the NBA playoffs, and they’ve built a nice young core to showcase that. LaMelo Ball is the star of the show with his flashy demeanor and crafty play on the court.

The Hornets guard may be the face of the franchise, but don’t discount the work Miles Bridges has put in. He proved he can be the all around player the team needs to be successful, and in his fourth year, he turned a year to be remembered.

Unfortunately, for the Hornets, they’ve been stuck in the same position the last two years. They were the 10th seed in the 2020-21 season, and they lost in the play in game. This year, they improved on their win-loss record, going from 33 games to 43 games. However, the result was the same, going to the play in game as a 10th seed and losing.

Miles Bridges told me that he wants to stay with the Hornets. “I want to stay here. So, if that’s taking less money then I can do that for sure.” He also said “I love my coaches.” There is no head coach for the Hornets right now.@CSLonQCN pic.twitter.com/8lnRrFxOOl — Will Kunkel (@WillKunkelFOX) June 20, 2022

Detroit and Indiana could take Miles Bridges away from Michael Jordan

Bridges turned in a near All Star level season last year. He averaged 20.2 points per game, seven rebounds per game, and 3.8 assists per game.

Both the Pistons and Pacers would stand to benefit greatly from adding Bridges. Detroit just picked Jaden Ivy in the NBA draft, pairing him alongside Cade Cunningham in the backcourt. Both project to be great young guards. Adding a forward like Bridges, who can play both sides of the ball, would do wonders for their front court.

Bridges would also stand to benefit the Pacers who have been on the fringes of playoff contention as well. They have great young talent in Tyrese Haliburton, Chris Duarte, and Myles Turner, and Bridges would easily slot in to a solid core all around.

Bridges is a restricted free agent, but reportedly the Hornets are hesitant to match a max offer from another team. A deal for Bridges could be worth around $131 million for four years.

While you might say it’s too early for Bridges to command that kind of money, the Hornets may be wise to spend it. Bridges is young and he’s versatile. He has a great connection with the team already, and he’s only 24 years old. Bridges has improved every season with the Hornets, and there’s no reason to doubt he can’t do it again.

At the end of the day, it’s a risk, but would the Hornets want to lose Bridges for nothing? It’s a tough call to make, but they’ll have to make it when free agency starts.

