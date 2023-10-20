“The Police Getting Behind Me”: Rich Paul, Who Contributed to $4 Billion Worth of Contracts, Recalled His ‘GTA’ Like Life Before Success

From a life on the streets to a superstar agent in the NBA, Rich Paul‘s journey to success embodies the rags-to-riches story. Growing up in Ohio, Rich Paul came from a rough neighborhood and lacked the traditional family upbringing. He would often get into trouble whether or not he did anything to deserve it. In his recent appearance on ‘The Old Man and the Three‘ podcast, he compared his life to the famous video game – ‘Grand Theft Auto’.

After meeting NBA superstar LeBron James, Rich Paul’s life took a complete turn. Since then, the agent has built one of the biggest sports agencies in America and has negotiated over $4,000,000,000 in contracts. However, things were difficult growing up for the man. He had to fend for himself and would often land in trouble with the law enforcement agency.

Rich Paul compared his early life to GTA

In the widely successful YouTube podcast – ‘The Old Man and the Three’, host JJ Redick invited Rich Paul on 19th October to talk about the launch of his new book, his life, and his success in the NBA. Paul, who lived in a tough neighborhood growing up, talked about his everyday struggles. This included his encounters with the law enforcement agencies. Here is what he said:

“I worked in Beverly Hills. I used to get in my car, as a teenager, no matter what time it is. That car ride, on any day, Sunday to Sunday, it wasn’t like you enjoyed it. It was almost like how these kids play GTA. That was me, that was my life, without all the violence of it. The police getting behind me. I am doing absoluely nothing wrong. But you didn’t have to be doing anything wrong. It looked like you were doing something wrong.”

The NBA agent mentioned how the police would always assume there was something wrong every time he drove around with his friends in a car. The experience quite obviously left a permanent scar on his mental health. He still has to deal with the traumatic experience even after 20 years of leaving that life behind.

Despite the challenges that Paul faced, he grabbed his opportunity to lead a better life when it presented itself. Through his skills as a hustler on the streets and a connection with LeBron James, the man built an empire for himself. Now, he represents over 200 clients across multiple sports and leads a celebrity life.

Rich Paul had to deal drugs before life in the NBA

After the untimely loss of his father, Rich Paul started dealing drugs as a way to support his daily needs. In the mean streets of Ohio, he was found selling crack, cocaine, or marijuana. The agent was also involved in gambling and lived the life of a hustler. The skill eventually helped him in negotiating million-dollar contracts.

Paul started gambling at a very young age and would often rake in $4000 – $5000 a day. He described himself as a serious risk-taker. While he often won, there used to be days when he lost money as well. According to him, the losses taught him to be resilient, an important life lesson he used to build the Klutch Sports Agency.