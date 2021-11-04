“The Prince takes after the King”: Bronny James performs his father LeBron James’ iconic chalk toss

Bronny James mirrors his father LeBron James’ chalk toss flawlessly. The seventeen-year-old gets the perfect response from King James.

Anyone who watches the NBA is no stranger to LeBron James’ iconic chalk toss. It is a pre-game ritual that the King performs in front of the spectators in the respective Arenas. The chalk toss forms an integral part of the Lakers superstar’s decorated career.

“I don’t remember the first time I started to it, but I felt the fans started to embrace it. I started to set my mind, get focused on what was at task, when I started to do it” – James when asked about the iconic chalk toss in 2009.

As years passed, the kid from Akron established himself as an all-time great in the league. In what many believe, James will soon surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leader in scoring. A four-time NBA champion, James has multiple MVPs and All-NBA selections under his belt.

Thus it was no surprise when the King’s eldest son Bronny James decided to pursue his father’s line of work. Currently, studying at Sierra Canyon School LA, James Jr is often seen making the headlines. LeBron is often spotted coaching and being there for his son during the latter’s high school games.

Recently, Bronny was trending on social media, taking to his father’s iconic chalk toss. The prince had approval from the King.

Like father, like son

The chalk wasn’t the only time Bronny followed his father’s footsteps. Earlier this year, James Jr was on the cover of Sports Illustrated with FaZe Clan, a popular e-sports team. While LeBron was the youngest athlete to be on the cover of the publishing giant, touted to be one of the most hyped high school prospects in 2003.

Father and son making the cover of @SInow in their own unique ways. pic.twitter.com/0boT4XcUDy — Andrew Hammond (@ahammFreePress) June 10, 2021

Fast forward to almost two decades later, LeBron is now a global personality and a brand in himself. Recently, Bronny had everyone’s eyes on social media as he performed a chalk toss, emulating his father’s signature.

It would not be surprising to see the father-son duo in the NBA soon, since the 36-year old LeBron James is aging like fine wine.