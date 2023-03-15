“You go Girl!”: LeBron James is in Awe of Wife Savannah James’ Latest Feature on Vogue Magazine

LeBron James has not been one to shy away from heaping praise on anyone, especially his wife. His wife, Savannah Brinson or Savannah James as she is now known, has been with James for nearly 2 decades.

The two have been high-school sweethearts and for every young couple that is out there to face the world, there couldn’t be a better example. They have been the shining beacon of what it takes to make things work.

Even today, in 2023, nearly 20 years later, the love is strong. How do we know? Well, you can pull up LeBron James’ Instagram and see for yourself.

But today, we are talking about her Vogue feature, which is out now, and how LeBron himself had to share it with the world, like the proud husband he is.

Savannah James’ vogue feature is making LeBron James prouder than ever

LeBron’s latest tweet isn’t about encouraging the Lakers, who by the way, are playing out of their minds against the New Orleans Pelicans.

You go girl!! Keep shining and rising Queen!! 👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾✨✨✨🤎🤎🤎https://t.co/PY6I2ByQ9i — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 14, 2023

Instead, he is showering praise on his wife. As she made the latest feature on Vogue, the point of focus is her stunning blonde locks. No, that’s not it. It is about how she has been constantly juggling the spotlight and being an effortless style queen.

But mostly it is also about the hair. Throughout her time in the league, she has been an iconic stalwart of hair and makeup. Even on the night when her husband broke the NBA’s all-time scoring record, her hair, quite literally, was shining.

Just read the feature, which covers Savannah’s 20-year-long hair evolution.

LeBron’s timetable for return.

While her husband is singing her praises, fans want to know when LeBron will make his return.

The King has been out for the last few games and as the fight for the play-in heats up, there is no distinct timetable. But the good news is that he is recovering well.

He was taking shots during warmups and chances are we will see him back soon.

LeBron James, back on the court, taking free throws after shootaround in New Orleans pic.twitter.com/W7N6Vx71sw — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) March 14, 2023

