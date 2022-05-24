“We missed watching Michael Jordan but not Steph Curry!”: Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons’ tweet sends the NBA fraternity into frenzy

Steph Curry might be the most excellent shooter alive but is he also the best point guard to grace this game?

Some of us weren’t lucky enough to watch players like Michael Jordan and Magic Johnson in their prime. However, we should be grateful to see LeBron James and Steph Curry ply their trade.

These two are among the most dazzling players that have played in our generation. The latter especially with his long-range shooting, which is akin to a sniper.

Chef Curry can cook your favorite player and team with ease, as marked by the emphatic 3-0 series lead over Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors do things differently and Steph is the reason why they do it the way they do.

Everyone who has watched Curry dismantle their team will tell you one thing, on his day, he is unstoppable. So when an NFL player tweets out praises for Steph, the world takes notice.

Bro I can’t cap !! We missed watching Jordan!!! But I promise you in 20 years y’all not gonna be able to tell me Steph curry wasn’t the greatest pg ever!! I watch this man live!! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) May 21, 2022

NFL Star Micah Parsons calls Steph Curry the greatest point guard alive. In a tweet, the Dallas Cowboys linebacker summed up the miseries of watching your team get obliterated by Curry.

Parsons said that he was unlucky to miss out on watching Michael Jordan play but he was fortunate enough to see Steph Curry torch teams for fun. Calling Curry the greatest PG will incite some riot, especially with the old heads.

That might be why the @dallasmavs lost Game 3 last night. Perhaps had all @dallascowboys laid low, they wouldn’t have gotten contaminated and lost😀. Just playin bro. You know I’ve got love for ya https://t.co/gnuCFWrrO1 — Stephen A Smith (@stephenasmith) May 23, 2022

Greatest shooter ever? Yes.

Greatest point guard ever. No. That honor belongs to Magic Johnson — a 5x champion and 3x Finals MVP in only 13 seasons (which is the same number of seasons Steph has already played) https://t.co/ZNjcuCLo0O — Jake Gould (@jakegould10) May 23, 2022

Some people also agreed with him. Steph Curry might just be the greatest.

This is facts 💯 https://t.co/N6d0qEP6SK — Trey Area (@SFNINERS2) May 21, 2022

Agree 1000%. Seen Steph live in the Bay. Been to tons of games, swear I’ve never seen anything like it in my life. It was literally like dude had a glow, an aura. I imagine it’s what watching MJ moonwalk was like. Insane https://t.co/YElw3c3SJg — Mark Jackson Jr (@Mjax21) May 23, 2022

The take here isn’t a comparison between PGs. Rather it is about the experience of watching Steph. Whatever be your opinion on this matter, one thing is certain, Curry is all-time.

