“The regular season is much more boring than the playoffs!”: Trae Young talks about finding motivation to play, after Hawks fall 116-98 to the Jazz

Hawks’ star Trae Young opens up about the team’s rough start, admits they need to find the motivation to play the regular season

The Atlanta Hawks haven’t had the start to the season that they would have hoped for. They’re 4-5 to start the season. After a strong 3-1 start to the season, they have lost the last four of the five games they’ve played. Trae Young has been performing at the level that’s expected, but his numbers have still dropped from the previous season.

Also Read: “I didn’t feel in my heart that I belonged in LA”: Damian Lillard on rejecting LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ proposal to join them at Staples Center

In the 9 games so far, Young is averaging 22.4 points, 9.2 assists, while shooting at just 25.5% from the deep. While Young has still not dropped his numbers too much, the others haven’t lived up to their expectations. John Collins is averaging just 14.9 points per game. De’Andre Hunter, Clint Capela, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danilo Gallinari, and Kevin Huerter are not matching their level of expectations.

Trae Young feels the Hawks need to pretend like it’s the playoffs, make things interesting

The Hawks have been lacking intensity and the mindset as of late. They have performed in a rather lackluster fashion, and it clearly showed in the loss against Jazz tonight. After the game, Trae Young kept it pretty real. He talked about the performances, and said,

Trae Young on the difficulty of sacrificing early in the season: “I think guys are learning that. We’re no longer the hunters. It’s regular season. I’m not going to lie, it’s a lot more boring than the playoffs. You got to find that motivation to play like the playoffs.” — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) November 5, 2021

Also Read: “Has LeBron James, the NBA’s ‘Iron Man’ become injury prone?!”: Skip Bayless questions the Lakers’ superstar’s health and injury status as he plays his 19th season in the League

Young also added and said,

“We have to figure out who’s going to sacrifice for this team to win. It’s all about winning at the end of the day. If you win, everyone eats.”

The Hawks fans would hope that the team figures out how they are going to get back to their winning ways. Maybe coach McMillan’s idea of shaking up the rotations works out. We’ll have to wait and watch.