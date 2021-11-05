“Has LeBron James, the NBA’s ‘Iron Man’ become injury prone?!”: Skip Bayless questions the Lakers’ superstar’s health and injury status as he plays his 19th season in the League

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless questions Lakers’ superstar LeBron James and his longevity, claims LBJ has become injury prone

The NBA is a very fast-paced league, with a long and tiring schedule. With 82 regular-season games and more, if your team makes the playoffs, the grind is real each season. If your team is primed for a deep postseason run, you get just 3 months of break, to prepare for the upcoming season. However, ever since COVID-19, the offseason breaks have been shortened, causing additional problems to players, and causing injuries.

Also Read: “I didn’t feel in my heart that I belonged in LA”: Damian Lillard on rejecting LeBron James and Anthony Davis’ proposal to join them at Staples Center

The best example of the same is none other than the King himself, LeBron James. In his 19 years in the NBA, we have never seen him go through so many injuries as he has in the past 2 years. In the span of this short season itself, LBJ has missed two games already and is set to miss a week now, for abdominal strain.

Skip Bayless questions LeBron James and his conditioning

For years, we have seen one player be the solid figure in the NBA. LeBron James, in his 18 years so far, had always been known for his longevity. He has been performing at a high level for so long. Along with performing at a high level, he has been able to stay healthy for that long. Till LeBron James was in Cleveland, we have rarely seen him miss any games. However, this has changed in the last two years or so.

During the Bubble season, we saw LeBron miss quite a few games due to his groin strain, from the previous season. Last season, LeBron missed around 24 games due to an ankle injury. This season, LBJ has missed two games due to ankle injury already. He is set to miss another week due to abdominal strain.

Skip Bayless pounced on this, and used this as a chance to discredit the talk about LeBron and his longevity.

Is it possible LeBron Raymone James Sr. has gone from indestructible to … injury prone? In Year 19, it’s one thing after another after ANOTHER. Now: ab strain. “At least a week.” Now “Iron Man” has even become a slow healer. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) November 5, 2021

Also Read: “Christian Wood is a more handsome Scottie Pippen!”: Fans react to the 26-year old’s tweet about similarities between him and the Bulls Legend

Maybe it’s the shortened rests or Father Time catching up with the King, but he hasn’t been quite himself lately. Hopefully, LBJ has it in his tank to give us a season or two more of his greatness.