“The Reincarnation of Michael Jordan”: Reggie Miller Gets Real on His Vicious Brawl With Kobe Bryant

Reggie Miller knew how to leave a lasting impact with his NBA colleagues, for better or for worse. The Knick Killer could get into the psyche of his enemies better than anyone, a skill that earned him a great deal of respect once he finally hung ’em all up in 2005. One player Miller had a pendulum swinging relationship with was Kobe Bryant. He spoke about the Black Mamba during a recent appearance on All The Smoke.

In 2000, Miller and Bryant faced off in the NBA Finals. Kobe’s Lakers, which also featured Shaq, took out Miller’s Pacers in a grueling six-game series. Adding fuel to the feud was the fact that Miller had been an early mentor to the Mamba when he came into the league. “He was a true student,” said Miller on the show.

Reggie then recalled game 4 of the series. He reminded All The Smoke that Shaq had fouled out in that game, and he and the Pacers were confident that they would be able to tie the series up 2-2. But what he didn’t count on was a then-21-year-old Kobe to absolutely eviscerate Indiana.

“Damn Kobe Bryant turned into the reincarnation of Michael Jordan,” stated Reggie. What made it even worse was that Kobe was scoring on Miller using the same step-back move he had taught him years prior. “This dude was prepping three years ago for this moment.” That loss was the nail in the coffin for the Pacers.

Cut to the next season. Miller and Kobe got into a vicious brawl in the Pacers and Lakers rematch on March 1st. The Lakers were about to win again and were up 12 points with 22 seconds to go. When recounting the story, Miller was adamant about how the Lakers should have just run out the clock. That wasn’t what Kobe wanted to do though, and Miller knew it.

Miller revealed that Kobe wanted to shoot the ball, a decision he gave him lip for. “That’s all you want to do, Kobe; you’re just out here to get stats.” Bryant would take a shot and miss, but the tension had been set. Miller then told All The Smoke that the two started walking toward each other after the game. “If he comes to me…it’s on.”

Kobe did come, and Reggie was ready. He checked him and charged him into the scorer’s table. Both teams would go to break up the fight, but Miller already had the high ground. The crew laughs at Mille,r looking back on the epic encounter. One that basketball fans will never forget.

Reggie Miller ended the story by saying that Kobe called him in the next day. “What were we thinking?” Kobe asked. In the back of Miller’s mind, he thought it was because Kobe wanted to be like MJ, the only other player he had a scrap with in the NBA. We’ll never know, but the story brought a smile to Miller’s face.