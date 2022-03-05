Basketball

“I’m Joel Embiid, Shaquille O’Neal was a freaking monster when he played”: The Sixers center believes he dominates the game in other ways unlike a physical specimen like The Diesel

"I'm Joel Embiid, Shaquille O'Neal was a freaking monster when he played": The Sixers center believes he dominates the game in other ways unlike a physical specimen like The Diesel
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
Jadeja sword celebration video: Ravindra Jadeja celebration after scoring 2nd Test century in Mohali Test
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I'm Joel Embiid, Shaquille O'Neal was a freaking monster when he played": The Sixers center believes he dominates the game in other ways unlike a physical specimen like The Diesel
“I’m Joel Embiid, Shaquille O’Neal was a freaking monster when he played”: The Sixers center believes he dominates the game in other ways unlike a physical specimen like The Diesel

Sixers MVP front-runner Joel Embiid is not too pleased with being compared to NBA legend…