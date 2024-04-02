“The Reverse MJ Meme”: Caitlin Clark Getting Hailey Van Lith To Shrug Her Off Has Trae Young Bringing In Michael Jordan Comparisons

The 2024 March Madness has not been a disappointment with some amazing performances by the college basketball teams. The NCAA Women’s Division in particular, boasts future superstars Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Paige Bueckers, and JuJu Watkins. Two of the mentioned superstars face off against each other for a spot in the Final Four. Clark’s Iowa Hawkeyes played Reese and the LSU Tigers in a rematch of last year’s Championship Finals.

Advertisement

The Iowa Hawkeyes and the LSU Tigers have had an amazing season backed by high-level performances from their superstars. The Elite Eight matchup between the two has caught the eyeballs of the entire nation, including Atlanta Hawks star – Trae Young.

The NBA player took to the social media platform ‘X’ to share a photograph from the game and captioned it ‘The Reverse MJ meme’.

Advertisement

In the post shared by Young, the right photo of Angel Reese shrugging, with Caitlin Clark in the background, was from last year’s finals game where the former was seen taunting the latter. Reese did the famous Michael Jordan shrug that had gone viral and insinuated what the player was doing on the court was easy. The viral action soon became a meme and was a sign of disrespect for the opposition.

In the left photograph of the post shared by Young, Hailey Van Lith of the LSU Tigers is seen doing the shrug with Caitlin in the background. However, the meaning of the shrug by the LSU player, in this case, is just the opposite. With the way Clark was playing, Van Lith shrugged to indicate what else she could do to stop her. Hence, it was the absolute reverse of the Jordan meme that Young alluded to.

Caitlin Clark’s performance against the LSU Tigers

The Iowa Hawkeyes played the LSU Tigers in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Women’s Championship and emerged victorious with 94-87 as the final score. Caitlin Clark led the team with 41 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds in a performance for the ages. The young player hit nine threes en route to her forty-point performance and outmatched her nemesis, Angel Reese.

Reese finished the game with a 17 points, and 20 rebounds double-double, but fell short of her goal to win back-to-back championships. In a rematch of the 2023 NCAA Finals, Clark got her revenge against the LSU Tigers and will advance to the Final Four to face the winner of USC and UConn. The Final Four matchup is set to be another superstar-heavy battle with Caitlin Clark matching up against either JuJu Watkins or Paige Bueckers.