Max Homa Silences Online Critic With Perfect Response To Comment About His Family

Oct 1, 2023; Rome, ITA; Team USA golfer Max Homa walks off the 18th hole during the final day of the 44th Ryder Cup golf competition at Marco Simone Golf and Country Club. Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

Fans are the backbone of the sport and without them and their praises, a player might never feel satisfied. But there are times when some of these fans cross the line. Something similar happened with six-time PGA Tour champion Max Homa. Back in March 2024, an online critic jumped into his wife’s TikTok comment section and blamed her and their son for being responsible for the golfer’s major drought.

The online critic wrote,

“That kid and wife are keeping from majors. I’d tell them everyday you’re giving up green jackets for them. Just so they know!”

This comment certainly affected Homa as the American golfer took to his X handle to give a fitting reply. He called the commenter a “clown” and claimed that his records got better after his son, Cam, was born.

Homa’s claim certainly makes sense because, after the birth of his son in 2022, he made five starts at the majors and missed just one cut. He has finished twice in the top 10: T10 at the 2023 Open Championship and T3 at the 2024 Masters. Meanwhile, he missed seven cuts out of the 11 major starts and had no top-10 finish before Cam came into this world.

Has Max Homa Won Any Major? Exploring Homa’s Major Stats

The Burbank-born golfer turned professional back in 2013. Since then, he has made 18 starts across all four majors and is yet to win one. After missing the cut in his debut tournament at the 2013 US Open, he missed out on getting a spot in any major tournament until the 2019 PGA Championship. However, even in his second start, he finished T64 on the leaderboard.

Homa’s struggle at golf’s most prestigious tournaments lasted until 2022 when he recorded his first top 15 finish at the PGA Championship (T13 on the leaderboard). In the next two years, the American golfer missed the cut only twice – at the 2022 Open Championship and the 2023 US Open.

Finally, the 33-year-old recorded his first top-10 finish at the 2023 Open Championship ending up T10 on the leaderboard. This sparked talks regarding Homa being a potential major winner soon. In the first major of the 2024 season, the golfer finished his campaign tied for third at the Augusta National proving these talks to be true.

There are still three major championships remaining this season and Max Homa is certain to play at those. Seeing his recent performances, it is wise enough to say that the six-time PGA Tour winner could top the leaderboards of premier golf events in the coming days.