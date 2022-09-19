The secret to Michael Jordan’s success? An inhuman 48-inch vertical and an 11-inch hand span

Michael Jordan will arguably go down as the greatest player in NBA history. His success is directly attributed to his freakish athleticism!

Michael Jordan’s influence in the basketball sphere was profound. The Chicago Bulls legend made history with his two three-peats, which have led many NBA players and analysts alike to refer to him as the “GOAT”.

The six-time NBA champion’s dominance was on display throughout the majority of the 1980s as well as the 1990s. Although ‘Black Jesus’ hadn’t captured gold until 1991, the decade before played a formative role in transforming Michael into the player he would eventually become.

The initial years of Michael Jordan’s career displayed his illustrious and eminent scoring, which left spectators in awe. Jordan was an MVP candidate in each of those years.

Jordan’s desire, dedication, and motivation to win, helped him win six NBA championships in the 1990s. An incredible feat considering he won a title every year he was active during the decade, barring 1990.

Michael Jordan’s success is accredited to his freakish athleticism, tenacity, and dexterity. The things that ‘His Airness’ produced on the court were unseen and unheard of!

Although his six NBA titles arrived at the latter stages of his career when Jordan perfected his craft of the mid-range jumper. The skillset developed by the NBA Hall of Famer was pivotal in securing the rings.

The initial years of Jordan’s career paid homage to his athletic attributes. The six-time NBA ‘Finals MVP’, had a breathtaking 48-inch vertical, in addition to his 11-inch handspan.

What made Jordan great was his magnificent, and not to forget, stupendous hang time and aerial control. The moniker, ‘Air Jordan’ was bestowed upon him, due to his athletic prowess, which he showcased during the dunk contests.

It’s no secret that the NBA today has a number of players that possess traits similar to Jordan. However, during his tenure, Jordan was one of one, with LeBron James being the next best thing. Do you think MJ is the greatest player to lace a pair of boots and grace the NBA?

