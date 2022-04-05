“Charles Barkley guaranteed Kansas to win and let Kenny Smith hear it”: Chuck was feeling himself after Kansas University beat UNC

Charles Barkley was his usual jubilant self after another one of his famous “guarantees” came through. He was sure to rub it in too!

March Madness has come to an end. The Kansas Jayhawks took home the NCAA title by beating UNC after making a historic comeback. Nobody was happier to see Kansas win than Charles Barkley.

At the same time, no one else was sadder than Kenny Smith. The former UNC alum saw his team lose out to the Jayhawks and he was visibly upset.

The Jayhawks pulled off one of the most convincing comeback wins in the history of the tournament. They won the game 72-69 but at one point, they trailed by as much as 15. It was one of the five biggest half-time deficits in the title decider’s history.

Charles Barkley and his “guarantee” comes through

Chuck guaranteed Kansas to win and let @TheJetOnTNT hear it 💀🤣@MarchMadnessMBB pic.twitter.com/TD3Ppx9XxF — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 5, 2022

When Chuck guarantees something it usually either ends up in hilarity or jubilation. This time the latter was the case. Charles was visibly happy and seen celebrating when Kansas took home the championship.

Kenny Smith on the other hand was going through emotions. Charles’ guarantee largely hinged on the fact that Kenny was a UNC alum.

He wanted to be on the opposite side to let Kenny hear it and boy did he gloat. In hilarious footage from NBA on TNT, you can see Chuck dancing around Kenny Smith as the latter tries to brush him aside.

While for most people this behavior would warrant an altercation, it is all fun and games between the two. Although, we reckon Kenny felt a little worse this time around.

