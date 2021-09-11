“The Thunder GM, the organization, were all fake; don’t trust nobody there”: When Kevin Durant went on a rant about not wanting to return to Oklahoma City after leaving for the Warriors

Kevin Durant has dusted any plans of returning to the Oklahoma City Thunder after realizing that the organization was ‘fake’ and that he trusts no one.

Kevin Durant spent 9 years with the Oklahoma City Thunder, with one of them being with the Seattle SuperSonics. In that near, decade long span of seasons, KD did everything from reaching the NBA Finals to winning league MVP and of course, adding All-NBA and All-Star selections to his name. The one thing he never di, was win a championship.

Playing alongside Russell Westbrook for about a decade seemed to have been a bit exhausting for Kevin Durant as he set sail for the Golden State Warriors, a team that he just beat him in the 2016 WCF. His decision to join the Dubs is one that is scrutinized to this day. Durant obviously has no regrets considering the fact that he won two titles as a Warrior.

Like LeBron James, Kevin Durant sought to return to the team that drafted him after achieving what he wanted to achieve. Unlike ‘the King’ however, this doesn’t look like it’ll ever happen.

Kevin Durant had harsh words for the Oklahoma City Thunder upon leaving.

Two years ago, the Wall Street Journal released an article that chronicled Durant’s journey throughout the league. This was a couple months after he had decided to leave the Warriors for the Nets and was rehabbing from a torn Achilles.

It was here that Kevin Durant would publicly claim to never want to return to OKC. “I eventually wanted to come back to that city and be a part of that community and organization; but I don’t trust nobody there. That sh*t must have been fake, what they was doing. The organization, the GM, I ain’t talked to none of those people since I left.”

“Such a venomous, toxic feeling when I walked into that arena. The organization, the trainers, and equipment managers, those dudes are pissed at me? Ain’t talking to me? I’m like, ‘Yo, this is where we going with this? Because I left a tram to go play with another team?’”

Thinking that Thunder jersey retirement night might be pushed back a few more years… (Courtesy @WSJ) pic.twitter.com/L0b8tZEmoo — Curtis Fitzpatrick (@cfitzfox) September 10, 2019

It’s safe to say that Kevin Durant isn’t going to be leaving the Brooklyn Nets any time soon and will continue to chase the elusive 3rd championship he so desires.