Basketball

“The Thunder GM, the organization, were all fake; don’t trust nobody there”: When Kevin Durant went on a rant about not wanting to return to Oklahoma City after leaving for the Warriors

“The Thunder GM, the organization, were all fake; don’t trust nobody there”: When Kevin Durant went on a rant about not wanting to return to Oklahoma City after leaving for the Warriors
Samir Mehdi

Previous Article
“They don’t love you like that! You thought you was Kobe?”: When Draymond Green annihilated Paul Pierce for talking trash to the Warriors superstar
Next Article
“D’Angelo Russell’s dad has $50,000 taken from him in suspected ‘drug money’: Antonio Russell reportedly travelling under a ‘suspicious itinerary’ and has his money seized by authorities
Latest Posts