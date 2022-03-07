“The Warriors ain’t no Title contenders!”: Kendrick Perkins goes off on Stephen A Smith for defending Stephen Curry and co during their struggles

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins goes off on Stephen A Smith for going easy on Stephen Curry despite the Warriors’ struggles

The Golden State Warriors are struggling. There is no question about the same. After a strong 30-9 start to their season, the Dubs are 13-12 since Draymond Green got injured. The Warriors were on a 9-game win streak to start February, but have been 2-8 in their last 10 games. They’re on a 4-game losing skid. Despite Green’s absence, the Warriors shouldn’t be struggling so much.

The thing is, it’s not Stephen Curry at fault anymore. Over the last couple of games, Steph has been back to putting up the numbers he was putting up at the start of the season. Klay Thompson was out for a few games due to a mysterious illness and has not been shooting the same since he returned. Andrew Wiggins and Jordan Poole have dropped off considerably since late January. The Warriors bench, which was winning them games earlier, is now costing them the same games. Steve Kerr has not been able to rally his troops in an efficient manner, and it has been showing.

Kendrick Perkins goes off on Stephen A Smith for going easy on Stephen Curry and co.

While other analysts have made their comments about the Warriors’ struggles, one personality has been rather quiet about the same. Stephen A Smith usually talks about every team and star who struggles but has been rather quiet during the Dubs’ struggles. Kendrick Perkins went on First Take and called Stephen A out for the same.

I had to call Stephen A out today because I’m tired of his nonsense. He’s always giving Steph Curry a pass… but calls out everybody else!!! Carry the hell on… pic.twitter.com/X3Ib64YGHD — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) March 7, 2022

Perkins questioned why Stephen A has decided to remain quiet about the Warriors and Stephen Curry. He then went on to say that Stephen A would have ripped any other player or team apart if the roles were reversed. Perk also talked about Draymond’s back injury, and then went on to dismiss the Warriors as a title contender, with their recent struggles and Green’s back injury.

Well, all these talks are only going to add fuel to the fire ignited inside Stephen Curry and the rest of the Warriors’ camp. We can expect a strong finish to the season, and hopefully, a long post-season run.