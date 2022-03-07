Is Klay Thompson playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? Steve Kerr issues availability report for the Splash Brother

Warriors’ star Klay Thompson is out for the matchup against Nikola Jokic and the Denver Nuggets tonight will play in LA

The Golden State Warriors are in Denver to face the Nuggets tonight. This is the third time the Nuggets and the Warriors face each other this season. Tonight’s matchup was supposed to happen late December but got delayed due to the COVID outbreak in the Nuggets camp. Due to the rescheduling, the Warriors now have to face the Nuggets in the middle of a busy week.

This did not sit right with Steve Kerr and the team. Draymond Green had voiced his opinions about the same way back in December. Now that the rescheduled game is about to happen, Steve Kerr also gave his thoughts about the same. As a ‘F**k you’ to the league, Steve Kerr decided not to send any of his heavy minute players to Denver.

Steve Kerr with a clear message to the League that he didn’t the appreciate how they handled the makeup game against Denver. Says he won’t even send any of his high minute guys to Denver to play. pic.twitter.com/7GHsbrAS7V — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) March 6, 2022

Also Read: Is Draymond Green playing tonight against the Denver Nuggets? Warriors release injury report for their DPOY candidate ahead of matchup against Nikola Jokic and co

Klay Thompson remains OUT against the Denver Nuggets tonight

As Steve Kerr is not sending any of his high minute players to Denver, Klay Thompson would not be there too.

The Warriors aren’t bringing Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Andrew Wiggins to Denver. Steve Kerr: “The decision was pretty easy.” This is the rescheduled game from earlier in the season. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 6, 2022

Also Read: Is Nikola Vucevic playing against the Philadelphia 76ers tonight?: Chicago Bulls reporter K.C. Johnson gives hamstring injury update ahead of game vs Joel Embiid and co.

All three Stephen Curry, Andrew Wiggins, and Klay Thompson head to LA instead, where they would prepare for the Clippers game on the back-end of the now back-to-back. Draymond Green is already in LA, working out and getting shots up.

Klay Thompson would use this one extra day off to try and work out the funk. Ever since his mysterious sickness, Klay’s shot has been off, and he’s been struggling. While there are no doubts that this is just temporary, having an additional day off might just help Klay spend more time in the gym, and work on things.

The Warriors face the Nuggets tonight before they head to LA to face the Clippers tomorrow.