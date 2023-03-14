“The Warriors Are Awful On The Road!”: Stephen A Smith Blasts Stephen Curry and co. for 7-26 Away Record

Mar 7, 2023; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) talks with guard Stephen Curry (30) during the second half against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Oklahoma City won 137-128. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

After winning the 2022 NBA title, the Golden State Warriors were expected to be one of the top-seeded teams this season. Much to everyone’s surprise, that isn’t the case for Stephen Curry and co.

Currently, the San Francisco-based franchise is placed 5th in the Western Conference with a mediocre 36-33 record. However, a few weeks back, the team was struggling and was sitting out of the top 10 positions.

While, of course, the reigning champs have improved their record, they still seem to be struggling with their performance on the road.

“I don’t know who they are on the road”: Stephen A Smith on the Warriors

Steve Kerr’s boys hold a 29-7 record at home, the best in the entire NBA. However, on the road, the case seems to be completely different.

A polar opposite group playing as the away team, the Golden State Warriors have a 7-26 record, tying them with the Detroit Pistons as the 3rd worst in the league.

Warriors are 7-26 on the road this season. pic.twitter.com/GshxUbdw61 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 10, 2023

Recently, despite their 8-game win streak at the Chase Center, Stephen A Smith was concerned about the GSW. Ranting about the team’s horrific performance on the road, the ESPN analyst suggested that Joe Lacob should hire an investigator to see what his boys are doing prior to the road games. On the recent episode of “First Take”, SAS blasted Golden State:

“I am concerned about the Warriors. I’m not happy with what I’m seeing. When they get on the road, I don’t even know who they are. It’s gotten to the point that I think Joe Lacob should hire a investigator to figure out what the hell they doing on the nights before games on the road. I don’t understand why they can’t win road games. They’re awful, just awful on the road!”

.@stephenasmith is concerned about the Warriors: “I’m not happy with what I’m seeing. When they get on the road, I don’t even know who they are.” pic.twitter.com/hmUhjLG1aF — First Take (@FirstTake) March 14, 2023

Stephen Curry and co. now go on a 5-game road trip

After going undefeated in their 2-game homestand, the Warriors now face their worst enemy – playing games on the road.

Over the next week, the Warriors will be hosted by the Clippers, the Hawks, the Grizzlies, the Rockets, and the Mavericks.

Warriors handle the Bucks and Suns to complete mini 2-0 homestand. They now have the second best home record in the NBA: 29-7. But…the road awaits. Five-game trip: at Clippers, Hawks, Grizzlies, Rockets, Mavericks. They’re tied in fifth with the Clippers at 36-33. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 14, 2023

13 games remain before the conclusion of their regular season. 8 of them being road trips, it’ll be interesting to see where they finish in the standings.

