“The Warriors have everything we want”: Mikal Bridges is motivated by the prospect of facing Stephen Curry and co as Phoenix Suns test 16-game winning streak

Mikal Bridges wants to emulate the MVPs, DPOYs and championships won by Warriors stars Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

The Phoenix Suns and the Golden State Warriors are the two hottest teams in the NBA right now. While Stephen Curry is putting together an MVP campaign, the Suns are led by top scorer Devin Booker.

Both teams have star contributors across the board. Draymond Green continues to be a Defensive Player of the Year-level contributor and defensive orchestrator.

Andrew Wiggins is playing the best basketball of his life. Otto Porter Jr seems to have had a true second coming. Andre Iguodala looks as spry as ever at 36 and in his 18th NBA season.

The Phoenix Suns have Chris Paul leading the league’s assists charts. Deandre Ayton has had an injury-riddled start to the year, but JaVale McGee has filled in admirably in the youngster’s absence. McGee was a big part of the Suns’ run.

But McGee is the only player on their roster with championship pedigree and experience. While Chris Paul and Devin Booker are stars and Mikal Bridges could quite well be one, they don’t really have a resume that quite matches with that of the Warriors.

It is for that reason that the Dubs have garnered all the headlines heading into the clash. The Suns are on a 16-game winning streak, but it’s the Warriors’ point differential and record that’s the talk of the town.

Mikal Bridges expresses his admiration for the Warriors legends

Mikal Bridges will doubtless draw the Steph Curry assignment at numerous junctures in their clash. The 23-year-old looks ready for the challenge, but he’s also aware of what he’s up against.

Speaking to beat writer Kellan Olson, he expressed his sentiments thus:

“They have everything we want. They have championships, they have MVPs, they have Defensive Player of the Years — they have all that. We don’t.”

Monty Williams said he gets amped up for every game and doesn’t get into the hoopla all that much. Does enjoy test Warriors present. “They have everything we want. They have championships, they have MVPs, they have Defensive Player of the Years — they have all that. We don’t.” — Kellan Olson (@KellanOlson) November 29, 2021

Bridges has a long way to go in his career. The Suns’ young core looks the most promising in the league, and has the potential to become a dynasty in the future. But all eyes will be on Golden State and the best show in basketball – Steph Curry – this Tuesday night.