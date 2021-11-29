“If I ever go broke I’m going to sell them”: Giannis Antetokounmpo has a rare basketball card that he plans to sell in case of bankruptcy

Giannis Antetokounmpo collects basketball cards when he is not on the court breaking records. He sees it as a great investment and plans to sell them if he ever goes bankrupt

The Milwaukee Bucks are looking like the defending champions more and more each passing day. Their MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo deserves most of the credit. After a sloppy start to the season, they are on a 7-game winning streak occupying the 4th spot in the eastern conference.

Giannis and co grabbed a huge victory over Indiana Pacers Sunday night and the Greek Freak had himself a double-double. He is averaging 27 points, 5.9 assists and 11.8 rebounds so far. Milwaukee’s starters are close to a return and when they do, Giannis will be chasing the #1 seed again.

The 2020-21 Finals MVP is always a delight in post-game press conferences. Last night he welcomed DeMarcus Cousins to the Bucks with a dad joke and announced to the media his backup plan if he were to go bankrupt someday.

Giannis Antetokounmpo is not the only player who sees basketball cards as a good investment

Rare basketball cards sell for millions of dollars. These collectables have piqued the interest of the players just as much as the fans. The Greek Freak is an avid card collector as well.

It’s funny that the 26-year old who is already worth $70 million thinks he will ever go broke. But in case he does, the Bucks forward has a great backup plan. Giannis Antetokounmpo has not made his card collection public but it is obvious that the 2x MVP has some gems in there.

He told the media, “BP [Bobby Portis], he’s going to sign this. This is going to be worth a lot one day. And Donte [DiVincenzo]! I’m looking for Pat [Connaughton] and Grayson’s [Allen]. Yeah, if I ever go broke, I’m going to sell them. Just to have a backup plan. You know, your parents always told you to have a backup plan? This is my backup plan.”

“If I ever go broke I’m going to sell them. Just to have a backup plan.” Giannis showing off his basketball cards. 😂💀 pic.twitter.com/2UxqAN7BPz — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) November 29, 2021

In a deleted TikTok video Giannis once showed everyone the cards he has collected so far. It appears that Antetokounmpo has a huge collection of his own cards that are difficult to find. His rookie card sold for $1.8 million and we can only guess how much the premium ones that Giannis owns will sell for.

This enthusiasm for car collection is quite common in the NBA. Kevin Durant, LeBron James, Ray Allen and Serge Ibaka indulge in this activity as well. A rare Kobe-KD card that the Slim Reaper owns is a dream for every basketball card collector.

Milwaukee Bucks are set to face some of the eastern conference giants in the upcoming weeks and hopefully climb further up the ladder.

