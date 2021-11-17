Basketball

“The Warriors have pretty much had their system of basketball intact for years, while we’re still trying to figure out things”: James Harden addresses the loss against Stephen Curry and co

"The Warriors have pretty much had their system of basketball intact for years, while we're still trying to figure out things": James Harden addresses the loss against Stephen Curry and co
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Shaq, this better be hair removal": Charles Barkley faces tough choice deciding whether the Lakers legend's brand has a pregnancy test or not on Inside the NBA
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"The Warriors have pretty much had their system of basketball intact for years, while we're still trying to figure out things": James Harden addresses the loss against Stephen Curry and co
“The Warriors have pretty much had their system of basketball intact for years, while we’re still trying to figure out things”: James Harden addresses the loss against Stephen Curry and co

Nets star James Harden states that there is nothing they can take away from their…