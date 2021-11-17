“The Warriors have pretty much had their system of basketball intact for years, while we’re still trying to figure out things”: James Harden addresses the loss against Stephen Curry and co

Nets star James Harden states that there is nothing they can take away from their loss against the Golden State Warriors. The former MVP applauds the Warriors system of basketball.

The Nets fans had a disappointing night suffering a beatdown from the visiting team, Golden State Warriors. Two-time Finals MVP Kevin Durant has his lowest scoring night of the season. The Warriors defense contained KD to a mere 19-points.

Warriors superstar Stephen Curry strengthened his case for the MVP, torching a 37-points performance. The reigning scoring champion was 9-of-14 from the 3-point line. Surprisingly, the Barclays Center erupted with MVP chants for the 33-year old.

Nets guard, James Harden who has been off to a rocky start this season, had 24-points. However, the former Rockets player had 5-turnovers. The match would tilt heavily towards the Dubs post the first half of the game. The Warriors outscored the Nets 35-18 in the third quarter.

Also read: “Defenders aren’t preparing to stop James Harden, they want the refs to do that”: Gilbert Arenas discuss his issues with the new NBA rules against foul hunting

Nets head coach Steve Nash would bench Harden and Durant with 9-minutes left in the fourth quarter. During a post-game media interaction, Harden joked about how he had nothing to take away from the game against the Warriors.

James Harden addresses the loss to the Warriors.

The three-time scoring champion has a history with the Warriors, especially when he was in Houston. Stephen Curry and co would never let the Rockets get past them. From 2015-19 the Warriors stood like a roadblock in the Beard’s way to reach the NBA Finals.

The 2018 playoffs were when the Rockets came the closest that had been to eliminate the Warriors. However, an injured Chris Paul forbade them from taking out the Warriors super team at the time.

Harden would address the media post tonight’s loss against the Dubs.

When asked, What things would you want to take away from tonight’s loss to the Warriors?

Harden said, “None, wipe it away. I mean, they’ve pretty much had their system for years. They just basically got some guys implemented into their system. They looked great tonight. They have been playing well.

The superstar added,

“We’re still trying to figure things out, and then obviously, Joe hurt us a lot because we depend on him as far as spacing and having an extra body is concerned. It is what it is. We wipe it away and get ready for tomorrow.”

What things does James Harden want to take away from tonight’s loss to the Warriors? “None…we wipe it away, we get ready tomorrow” pic.twitter.com/GkEG7EUHRJ — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) November 17, 2021

The absence of Kyrie Irving can be felt, especially with Harden having inconsistent performances. Most of the offensive pressure lies on KD.

Also read: “It isn’t my fault they boo Kevin Durant in OKC!”: Nets’ James Harden shrugs off getting booed, talks about facing Stephen Curry and the Warriors

The Nets host the Cleveland Cavaliers on Wednesday. An ideal chance for Durant and co to better their home record.