Basketball

“It isn’t my fault they boo Kevin Durant in OKC!”: Nets’ James Harden shrugs off getting booed, talks about facing Stephen Curry and the Warriors

"It isn't my fault they boo Kevin Durant in OKC!": Nets' James Harden shrugs off a question, talks about facing Stephen Curry and the Warriors
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
"It did feel tough": Kane Williamson press conference after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final defeat against Australia
Next Article
"Unreachable the next few days": Jubilant Glenn Maxwell tweets after Australia win ICC T20 World Cup 2021
NBA Latest Post
"It was a tough night offensively... We didn't shoot the ball well.": Warriors' Stephen Curry and Draymond Green open up about their loss to the Hornets, discuss what all went wrong
“It was a tough night offensively… We didn’t shoot the ball well.”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry and Draymond Green open up about their loss to the Hornets, discuss what all went wrong

Warriors’ stars Stephen Curry and Draymond Green open up about the tough loss to the…