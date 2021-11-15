“It isn’t my fault they boo Kevin Durant in OKC!”: Nets’ James Harden shrugs off getting booed, talks about facing Stephen Curry and the Warriors

Nets’ star James Harden talks about playing alongside Kevin Durant in OKC, their next matchup against Stephen Curry and co

The Brooklyn Nets are on a roll right now. They went to Oklahoma City tonight and beat the Thunder 120-96. With this win, they are now on a 3-win streak and have moved up to the 2nd spot in the East. James Harden and Kevin Durant played their first game together in OKC as teammates, since they left. They both were greeted with loud boos when the starting lineup was introduced.

Kevin Durant and James Harden – together on the court in OKC for the first time since they left the #Thunder – both drew loud boos in the intros for the #Nets lineup. — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) November 15, 2021

Also Read: “The Larry Bird and Julius Erving fight was my ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment”: Charles Barkley reminisces about how the Celtics and Sixers legend fought in Chuck’s rookie season

Kevin Durant scored a game-high 33 points, whereas Harden scored 16 points and dished 13 assists.

James Harden gets candid about the boos, talks about their upcoming game

After the game, James Harden was asked about the boos and how he felt.

James Harden said he didn’t think about today’s game being the first time he and KD played together in OKC since he was traded. Asked if he was surprised they still boo him he said, “It wasn’t my fault.” — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) November 15, 2021

Also Read: “Cade Cunningham is not a superstar who cries over scoring only 10 points”: Dwane Casey heaps praise on rookie superstar’s mentality after win over Toronto Raptors

James made it clear. It wasn’t his fault that he left, or they booed. Moving ahead with the interview, he was asked about their upcoming challenge, the #1 seeded Warriors. Harden said he understands what’s at stake, and the form Stephen Curry is in.

James Harden on facing the league-best Warriors: “We know what is at stake. Steph is playing at a high level… it is going to be a tough matchup.” — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) November 15, 2021

Hopefully, the Warriors can find their shooting stroke before the game. If they continue to shoot like they did against the Hornets tonight, the Nets would not have much difficulty.