Basketball

“I feel to this day, we were better than Michael Jordan’s Bulls!”: Reggie Miller believes Pacers could’ve stopped 1998’s Chicago team from winning championship

"I feel to this day, we were better than Michael Jordan's Bulls!": Reggie Miller believes Pacers could've stopped 1998's Chicago team from winning championship
Mario Fernandes

Previous Article
“The Tyson Fury fight has to be part of the discussion" - Francis Ngannou says he won't re-sign with the UFC unless a fight with Tyson Fury is included in the deal
Next Article
““If you compare them you’re an idiot of the highest order” - MVP blasts fans that compare Omos to "awful" WWE Hall of Famer
NBA Latest Post
"James Harden with a 22 piece, 15 biscuits and 6 small fries sent Raptors to Cancun with Drake": Kendrick Perkins can't get over food and vacation as Philadelphia 76ers move to conference semi-finals
“James Harden with a 22 piece, 15 biscuits and 6 small fries sent Raptors to Cancun with Drake”: Kendrick Perkins can’t get over food and vacation as Philadelphia 76ers move to conference semi-finals

The Philadelphia 76ers and Toronto Raptors went back and forth in a hard-fought series and…