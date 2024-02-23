“There Is No Excuse”: Stephen A. Smith Puts OKC’s Front Office on Notice After Showering Shai Gilgeous-Alexander with Praises

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has been putting up phenomenal numbers to rest his case as a budding superstar in the league. Last night, the Oklahoma City Thunder star delivered a stunning performance, leading his team to a 129-107 victory over the Los Angeles Clippers at home. The Canadian prodigy scored 31 points and eight assists to help OKC gain some ground in the battle for the top spots in the Western Conference. Shai’s dominant performances have earned him praise from many NBA veterans and analysts. Stephen A. Smith joined the list in the latest segment of ESPN’s First Take.

The veteran analyst gave Gilgeous-Alexander his flowers, while also warning the OKC front office of the consequences of fumbling a player like him. SAS believes Gilgeous-Alexander is a generational talent and a franchise centerpiece, who can spearhead a dynasty in Oklahoma alongside other young talents such as Josh Giddey and rookie Chet Holmgren.

This is the first time since the team that starred MVP-level talents like Kevin Durant, James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Serge Ibaka that OKC has been able to erect a team filled with potential future MVPs. Giving props to the insights of general manager Sam Presti, SAS remarked, “Sam Presti is an exceptional executive. I am not casting any aspersions on him.” However, SAS also reminded the veteran executive how the OKC failed to win a championship in the league despite housing generational talents like KD, Harden, Westbrook, and Paul George. Therefore, Presti has to make sure that the Thunder’s front office doesn’t fumble the ball this time.

In fact, Smith believes that the Thunder must contend for the Championship in all forms and bring it home within the next three years. “There is no excuse for the Oklahoma City Thunder to not win a championship in the next three years,” Smith added, putting the OKC front office on notice. The ESPN host implied that the failure to capitalize on their rich talent might prompt them to leave the organization for greener pastures.

SAS continued his praise for Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and added, “America! Pay attention to me! Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is spectacular. He put us on notice. We gotta stop ignoring this kid. He’s that special!” Stephen A. believes that other generational talents, like Anthony Edwards of the Minnesota Timberwolves, will have to face talents like SGA to prove their might as worthy MVP contenders in the NBA in the coming years.

Sam Presti as an NBA executive

It is worth noting that Sam Presti is the only other GM apart from legendary Celtics general manager Red Auerbach to have drafted three future MVPs on the same team. Presti’s earlier picks in James Harden, Russell Westbrook, and Kevin Durant have all won MVP titles in their NBA careers and have established themselves as some of the greatest players in the league’s history.

However, none of these star draft picks remained in OKC to help the team win a championship. This can be attributed to the limitations of the market in Oklahoma, which is often touted to be less glamorous than the other big markets in the NBA, such as Los Angeles and Miami. Hence, it becomes difficult to retain star players when opportunities of success and other perks are better in some other highly established teams.

That’s exactly why Stephen A. wants Presti to move with a Championship or bust mindset. Because losing consistently can influence the team’s stars to join forces with other big teams.