“Tyrese Maxey is an All-Star”: NBA Twitter Reacts to Sixers Guard Surpassing 2K Points and Joining the likes of Allen Iverson

Arjun Julka
|Thu Nov 03 2022

Oct 3, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey (0) brings the ball up court against the Brooklyn Nets during the second quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey has been nothing short of impressive this season, showcasing his elite scoring abilities, proving to be a boon for the Philly ball club, especially since reigning scoring champion Joel Embiid has been struggling with his health, having missed 3-games so far.

Thus Maxey’s burst into the scene comes as a boon amid James Harden’s inconsistencies. The 21st pick in the 2020 draft, Mad Max surpassed 2K career points during the game against the Wizards in his 145th career appearance, becoming the 3rd youngest Sixers player to do it.

Maxey achieved this feat as the Sixers hosted the Wizards in Philadelphia. The 21-year-old was off to a sensational start. A few minutes into the 3rd quarter, the 6ft 2′ guard already had 24-points and was a perfect 4-for-4 from the field, scoring 10-points, ending the night with yet another 30+ point game.

With Maxey going off again, Twitter couldn’t keep calm, calling him an All-Star.

NBA Twitter reacts to Tyrese Maxey reaching 2,000 career points.

Currently averaging 23.3 PPG, 3.6 RPG, and 3.4 APG, Maxey has been shooting 51.1% from the field, including an incredible 45.3% from the 3-point line.

A big moment for Maxey, who joined the likes of Sixers legend Allen Iverson becoming the 2nd player with ten 30+ point games before turning 22 years of age.

Tyrese Maxey steps up amid Joel Embiid’s absence.

Maxey has catapulted himself as one of the Sixers’ primary scoring options, especially with Embiid not being in the best of his health. The former Kentucky player has been shooting the lights out, with his shooting from beyond the arc being a highlight.

Many tout this to be the Sixers guard’s breakout season, coming at a time when Embiid is dealing with injuries, and Harden continues to be unreliable.

