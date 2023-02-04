Kyrie Irving’s Bid for a $198.5 Million 4-Year Contract is Led by his Agent and Stepmother, Shetellia Riley Irving

Jan 28, 2023; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up court in the third quarter against the New York Knicks at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving has decided to toss everything up in Brooklyn. The 2023 NBA-All Star Game starter has announced that he wants to be traded away from Brooklyn.

There is no denying that a player of Irving’s caliber will attract suitors from across the league. In fact, certain teams are already looking to package big deals that include all-star players.

Irving’s ceiling is quite incredible and it is on his talent that the Nets have buoyed their season so far. In Kevin Durant’s absence, Kyrie has carried them over the line.

And now, despite the turmoil, Irving is looking for a huge contract wherever he lands next.

Kyrie Irving is demanding $198 million with the help of his stepmother

The 30-year-old point guard is looking for a big contract. And teams like the Lakers and Mavericks look to be in the front seat for such a move.

And in his bid, he is aided by his stepmother, Shetellia Riley Irving. She is also his agent. Yes, you read that right. Shetellia is the only black woman to be an agent for an NBA player.

Brooklyn Nets star Kyrie Irving has hired Shetellia Riley Irving as his new agent. Shetellia Riley Irving is believed to currently be the only Black woman representing an active NBA player. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) March 3, 2022

A feat she doesn’t take lightly and in an interview with Sports Illustrated, she had this to say

“I think the only or the biggest weight on my shoulders was the fact that there were so many other people watching to see how well I did this,” Shetellia says. “Because if I do this, right, it opens the door for so many other Black women. And we get a chance to have more than a seat at the table.”

And it is this ferocity and tenaciousness that Irving believes will help him land major deals.

Irving’s stepmom is seeking nearly $200 million for his next contract

Shetellia is looking to make her mark and help her stepson earn more than ever before. As per Adrian Wojnarowski, Irving is looking to secure $198.5 million for 4 years.

Kyrie Irving is seeking a contract in the neighborhood of a four-year, $198.5 million, per @wojespn pic.twitter.com/hG5Fa2jDmw — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) February 3, 2023

Irving’s career earnings tally approximately, $231 million. This new contract would be roughly the same amount. And while teams will hope to find a cut-price deal, Shetellia will try to ensure her stepson earns every penny possible.

