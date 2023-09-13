Giannis Antetokounmpo ‘Humorously’ Lays Out the Path for 210lbs Victor Wembanyama: “Bunch of Mountain Dew, Bunch of Cheesecake Factory!”

Giannis Antetokounmpo is fondly referred to as the Greek Freak, partly because of his freakish size, body, and athleticism. However, he wasn’t always the physical specimen he is today. Entering the league in 2013, Giannis had a lean and skinny frame. Fast forward 10 years and a prospect with a similar build has been drafted to the Spurs. Standing at 7’4″, Victor Wembanyama has a similar build to what Giannis had years back. Furthermore, he was asked on the 48 Minutes podcast to give Wemby some advice. To this, he hilariously suggested the French star eat and drink some Cheesecake Factory and Mountain Dew.

Giannis has always been a huge fan of Wembanyama. Even before he was drafted to the San Antonio Spurs, the two-time MVP was wary of the 19-year-old. He had high praise for the former Metropolitans 92 center. When asked by his teammate Serge Ibaka, what he thought of the Frenchman, he had a simple response, “Get ready my friend!”. Such is the skill of Wembanyama, that Antetokounmpo is already convinced he will be a problem. Nevertheless, he has no issues giving his competition some advice.

Giannis Antetokounmpo hilariously advises Victor Wembanyama to start snacking

As mentioned earlier, Giannis Antetokounmpo wasn’t exactly the poster boy of the NBA in terms of his physique when he joined the league. Drafted 15th overall in 2019, the Greek Freak had a physique similar to the 2023 No.1 overall pick Victor Wembanyama. However, over time, thanks to a strict diet and working out, he has gained a freakish frame.

So, it’s only natural that many would try to lay a similar path for Wemby going forward. After all, it’s clear that his skinny frame is what many believe will hold him back in the NBA. As such, Giannis has, as expected, been approached for his advice.

However, before he got to the real deal, he hilariously suggested that bulking up was easy. All Wemby would have to do is find someone in San Antonio whose couch he could crash on, drink a lot of Mountain Dew, and eat a bunch of food from Cheesecake Factory.

“Find the guy in San Antonio that you can go and sleep on his couch. Eat a bunch of Mountain Dew and, a bunch of Cheesecake Factory…no I’m joking!”

Jokes aside, he then proceeded to share his “real” advice with Wemby. He claimed that the youngster shouldn’t look to bulk up from the get-go. Rather, much like he did, he should focus on gaining weight little by little, perhaps starting with a few pounds every year. Finally, when he’s reached the ideal weight, he should invest in himself and look at maintaining a diet while working out. Sound advice from one of the best.

Draymond Green and Paul George cannot wait to bully Wembanyama

Unlike Giannis Antetokounmpo, who had friendly advice for Victor Wembanyama, Paul George and Draymond Green are already discussing how to stop them. Speaking on PG13’s show Podcast P, Green commented that he already has a plan to deal with Wemby. Aware of his exceptional skill and ability, Dray does not plan on giving him a free pass.

Aware that he could not let the French youngster get too comfortable, he explained how he would crowd him and stick with him up and down the court. So, while he may not be able to completely block his shot, he can certainly make life, trying to get the shot off, difficult for him.

One thing is for certain, Wemby is in for a rough ride in the NBA. He may have been dominant in Europe, but players here have no plans to make it easy for him. Hopefully, he transitions to the game well and can strut his stuff as soon as possible.