Basketball

“There is no way Michael Jordan’s gonna offer Miles Bridges a supermax after this”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Hornets forwards post a photo of ‘purple lemonade’ and a blunt

“There is no way Michael Jordan’s gonna offer Miles Bridges a supermax after this”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Hornets forwards post a photo of ‘purple lemonade’ and a blunt
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“Rasheed Wallace knocked me to the ground and tried to f**k me up”: When Kobe Bryant revealed how vets would give him his ‘Welcome to the NBA’ moment
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
“There is no way Michael Jordan’s gonna offer Miles Bridges a supermax after this”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Hornets forwards post a photo of ‘purple lemonade’ and a blunt
“There is no way Michael Jordan’s gonna offer Miles Bridges a supermax after this”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Hornets forwards post a photo of ‘purple lemonade’ and a blunt

On his Instagram story, Miles Bridges recently posted a photo of a joint along with…