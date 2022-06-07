“There is no way Michael Jordan’s gonna offer Miles Bridges a supermax after this”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Hornets forwards post a photo of ‘purple lemonade’ and a blunt

On his Instagram story, Miles Bridges recently posted a photo of a joint along with a purple-colored drink many assume to be “lean”.

Miles Bridges is one of the most explosive players in the league. One of the more improved forwards, he had the best season of his young career this past campaign. Playing 80 out of the 82 games, Miles averaged a staggering 20.2 points, 7 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 0.9 steals (all career-highs).

While the 24-year-old managed to make all the right decisions on the hardwood this past year, off-the-court, the highflying Hornets forward might be in a little trouble.

On Monday night, the former Michigan State Spartan posted a photo of a purple-colored drink along with a blunt. Many assume that the drink could be “lean” – a drugged beverage that consists of cough syrup containing codeine and promethazine, and Sprite.

Miles Bridges posted this on his Instagram story 😳 pic.twitter.com/BBWNqAVNPK — PointsBet Sportsbook (@PointsBetUSA) June 7, 2022

Also Read: The former MVP leaves everyone bewildered

Amid rumors of Bridges consuming “purple drank”, the southpaw immediately attempted to deny such speculations by writing in a now-deleted tweet:

“Pink Lemonade”

Miles bridges thought he was slick💀 pic.twitter.com/F9I3C3Vuiv — ~~ (@NYKCHIPBOUND) June 7, 2022

NBA Twitter reacts as Miles Bridges posts a photo of a suspicious drink and a blunt

As soon as Bridges posted the story, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions.

Miles Bridges saying it was pink lemonade while holding a joint is next level hilarious — Ahmed🇸🇴 (@big_business_) June 7, 2022

Ja on his IG drunk every other day, Miles Bridges posting lean. Stern might get up out that coffin soon — WhoDatTrap (@FreeTrap2x) June 7, 2022

When MJ see Miles Bridges holding a double cup pic.twitter.com/P5Jj3BJcKj — Josiah Johnson (@KingJosiah54) June 7, 2022

Miles Bridges posting lean on his IG story when he tryna get a max contract pic.twitter.com/7IPRQmscYX — Sam Yeezy (@samstaydipped) June 7, 2022

Miles Bridges after beating the lean allegations pic.twitter.com/HAPbDVNL2P — Phil 🏀⚽️🏈(Warriors in 7) (@Philknowsball) June 7, 2022

Miles Bridges playin with the Shanghai Sharks next season pic.twitter.com/uN4dansr3L — K🌞🌚 (@birdboy4kt) June 7, 2022

Also Read: When Kevin Hart’s sarcasm knew no bounds, hurling abuses, and accusations at the Warriors forward

Definitely, the Hornets star will be hearing from Adam Silver in the coming few days.