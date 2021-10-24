“There was an exchange of words and I just wanted him out of the game”: Rajon Rondo addresses his altercation with a fan during the match against the Suns

Veteran point guard Rajon Rondo addresses his recent altercation with a fan. The Lakers versus Suns match on Friday was filled with controversies.

The LA Lakers have been making the headlines recently for all the wrong reasons. The purple and gold team are yet to record a win in their 2021-22 campaign. However, the team has been embroiled in controversies since the start of the season, involving most of its roster.

The Lakers suffered a beating at the hands of the Suns. The match was supposedly a chance at revenge for LeBron James and co. However, the Lakers struggled from the beginning and were down 30-points at one time.

During the match, an altercation took place between a fan and Lakers point guard Rajon Rondo. As a consequence, the fan got ejected from the game. Reportedly, the incident involved Rondo making a hand gesture at a fan, leading to the latter shoving his hand away. The situation had the fan escorted out by the officials.

Rondo making an interesting hand gesture at that fan. pic.twitter.com/PBxbJtQsHK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 23, 2021

Rondo would later address why he pointed the finger at the fan, citing verbal exchanges between the two.

Rajon Rondo addresses why he wanted the fan out of the game.

Recently, Rondo spoke about the entire situation as to why he wanted the fan outside the arena.

“There was an exchange of words, and I just wanted him out of the game… I just pointed at the guy.”

Rondo says that he did not intend to make a gun motion at the fan who was kicked out yesterday. “There was an exchange of words and I just wanted him out of the game… I just pointed at the guy.” — Harrison Faigen (@hmfaigen) October 23, 2021

Altercations between fans and players seem to be on an all-time high in the NBA lately. During the 2021 playoffs, we had witnessed several such incidents involving fans throwing water, popcorn, and even spitting at players. Though the NBA has become very strict in its mandate, such incidents continue to occur.

The Lakers seemed to be the most cursed team currently, with several controversies hounding the franchise. The recent public spat between Dwight Howard and Anthony Davis put the team in a bad light.