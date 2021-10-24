Basketball

“There was an exchange of words and I just wanted him out of the game”: Rajon Rondo addresses his altercation with a fan during the match against the Suns

"There was an exchange of words and I just wanted him out of the game": Rajon Rondo addresses his altercation with a fan during the match against the Suns
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Klay Thompson is totally unaffected by that NBA 75 List!": Warriors' star goes Live on Instagram and savagely calls out a sailor for not waiving back
Next Article
"Stephen Curry and the Warriors would finish with a better record than LeBron James and the Lakers": Channing Frye makes a bold prediction on TNT regarding the Western Conference standings
NBA Latest Post
"Stephen Curry and the Warriors would finish with a better record than LeBron James and the Lakers": Channing Frye makes a bold prediction on TNT regarding the Western Conference standings
“Stephen Curry and the Warriors would finish with a better record than LeBron James and the Lakers”: Channing Frye makes a bold prediction on TNT regarding the Western Conference standings

Former NBA Champion Channing Frye makes a ‘bold’ prediction on TNT, claims Stephen Curry and…