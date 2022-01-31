“There was no way Odell Beckham Jr was going to lose the game in those Kobe Bryant-inspired cleats”: The Rams’ star honors the Lakers legend lacing up in snakeskin cleats for the NFC Championship Game

Odell Beckham Jr honors Kobe Bryant by wearing snakeskin cleats during the Los Angeles Rams-San Francisco 49ers NFC Championship Game.

In only his first season with the Los Angeles Ram, Odell Beckham Jr has helped the team to reach the Super Bowl. Defeating the San Francisco 49ers 20-17 in the NFC Championship Game, OBJ played a vital role in the Rams’ win.

The star wide receiver channelized his Mamba Mentality as he put on a Kobe Bryant-inspired snakeskin cleats for the crucial game.

OBJ is honoring Kobe with these cleats 💜💛 (via @RamsNFL) pic.twitter.com/HDbYCXtBiF — NFL on ESPN (@ESPNNFL) January 30, 2022

Twitter reacts as Odell Beckham Jr honors Kobe Bryant by wearing snakeskin cleats

As soon as photos of the cleats went viral on social media, Twitter blew up with reactions.

Odell couldn’t be anymore different than the great Kobe Bryant — CLEarviews (@justwinCLE) January 30, 2022

@obj dude i love those cleats, i want to ask where i could purchase a pair like that for the season i am playing in now. Then i realized i probably can’t afford them. 😂 Congrats on the victory and my 🎩 off to you for taking the time to console Debo. Class act move. — Brad Leo Lyon (@BradLeoLyon) January 31, 2022

These are the hardest cleats I’ve ever seen. https://t.co/hLj6mvS5la — JAHARD (@Jahard8) January 31, 2022

OBJ is known for lacing up in crazy cleats. Making his first-ever Super Bowl appearance, it’ll be interesting to see what cleats the 29-year-old puts on.