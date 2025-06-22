“This Is a Clear Sign He’s Retiring”: Odell Beckham Jr.’s Response to Fan Asking Him to Rejoin the Giants Sends the Internet Into a Frenzy

It’s been more than five months since Odell Beckham Jr. was officially part of an NFL roster — and for a player who once electrified stadiums with every touch, silence this long can start to feel like a farewell. And maybe rightly so.

At 32 years old, with a body that’s taken its fair share of hits and a résumé that already includes three Pro Bowls, a Rookie of the Year award, and a Super Bowl ring, it’s fair to assume that OBJ’s time in the league may be nearing its natural end.

But until now, Beckham hadn’t said anything to make that feel official. This stance changed, however, when the wide receiver made an appearance at the 2025 Fanatics Fest. Sitting on stage alongside celebrities and athletes like Seth Rollins, Odell fielded a heartfelt comment from a fan in the crowd who told him he should return to the New York Giants — the franchise where he first became a household name.

But it was his response that made heads turn. “I got you,” he said with a grin.

The legendary Odell Beckham Jr. says that he may sign back with the Giants this upcoming season. A fan told Odell he should return to New York. OBJ: “I got you.” One last dance… pic.twitter.com/rWEabWpD6o — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 22, 2025

There was no definitive “yes,” no promise of a comeback — just a cryptic, almost wistful remark. Given his current status, it felt less like a tease and more like closure.

So naturally, for many fans watching, it was the moment that confirmed what had been looming for some time: Beckham may have played his final NFL down and is clutching at straws. “This is a clear sign that he’s retiring,” wrote a fan. “Dude, please, they don’t want you,” mercilessly added another.

Even the ones who jokingly believed Odell Beckham Jr.’s words argued that he was referring to a one-day retirement contract rather than an actual playing deal. “More like 1 1-day contract and retire,” penned a fan.

The rest, meanwhile, simply asked the wideout to call it a day rather than tease a return. “It might be time for him to gracefully retire,” said a fan, capturing the general sentiment.

That said, the veteran receiver has been battling to get back into the league. And so far, 2025 has brought no offers. After a short stint with the Miami Dolphins — one that ended with just nine catches for 55 yards before he was released in December — Odell has remained a free agent.

And while his social media once brimmed with workout clips and grind-now-glory-later energy, these days it’s more about family, particularly his young son, whom he’s described as his “biggest accomplishment.”

This shift in priorities, paired with the lack of on-field opportunities, has fans and insiders alike reading between the lines. After all, the NFL is a young man’s league, and for all of OBJ’s legacy-defining moments — from the catch against the Cowboys to the Super Bowl run with the Rams — the harsh reality is that few teams are lining up for a receiver in his thirties with a long injury history.

Still, the love from fans hasn’t wavered. And whether or not he ever wears Giants blue again, Odell Beckham Jr. will always have a place in the hearts of New Yorkers — and in NFL history.