“There’s a lot of opportunity for growth of cannabis in the sports world”: Kevin Durant announces his partnership with ‘WeedMaps’ to destigmatize the use of medicinal marijuana

Kevin Durant takes to Twitter to announce his partnership with ‘WeedMaps’ and claims that he’ll use it to talk about marijuana more freely.

The use of medicinal marijuana has also been banned in the NBA, however, due to the COVID-19 tests that were being administered during the 2020-21 season, this ban had been lifted. It’s safe to say that Kevin Durant fully capitalized on this opportunity, so much so that he’s partnered up with a cannabis brand this offseason.

Kevin Durant is no stranger to the use of marijuana as he’s talked about it on several occasions. An author, Matt Sullivan, revealed to the world that the Brooklyn Nets superstar smokes more weed than most people think he does. “I was at his house at one o’ clock in the morning. The entire place just reeks,” said Sullivan.

Also read: “Kevin Durant will beat LeBron James and co on Christmas Day”: Skip Bayless makes his bold prediction for the 2021 Xmas day game

He knows this because he was researching for a book he was writing about the Nets superteam and so would meet KD at odd hours of the night. “He (Durant) doesn’t have a girlfriend. He doesn’t go on crazy vacations. He doesn’t do anything other than hoop. Like, nothing. He’s boring as hell. So going out to him is just blazing.”

Kevin Durant partners up with ‘WeedMaps’ and announces it on Twitter.

A plethora of athletes use medicinal marijuana as a way to relieve themselves of any stress or tension in their loves. Being a nationally recognized personality with millions of people cheering or booing them every other night can invoke a lot of stress in many people.

To help destigmatize the act of smoking weed and spread awareness about its benefits, Kevin Durant has announced he’s partnering up with ‘WeedMaps’ to do just that. His sports media company, Boardroom, will be at the forefront of this partnership.

With so much opportunity for growth of cannabis in the sports world, I’m looking forward to partnering with @weedmaps. More soon.. @boardroom @35ventures https://t.co/I4NeTvy3nn — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) August 19, 2021

Also read: “The person that went too far was always Draymond Green”: Kevin Durant talks about Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and all his teammates with a chip on their shoulders

It’s quite refreshing seeing a superstar of KD’s caliber be so open about his love and need for marijuana as athletes of a lesser stature feel exactly the same way as Durant feels but hadn’t gotten the platform to voice their opinions.