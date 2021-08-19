“The person that went too far was always Draymond Green”: Kevin Durant talks about Russell Westbrook, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, and all his teammates with a chip on their shoulders

Nets’ superstar Kevin Durant talks to Draymond Green about chips on their shoulder, and how hard is it to make it to the NBA

Kevin Durant and Draymond Green, as we all know, are good buddies. They played together on the Golden State Warriors from 2016-2019, and have 2 NBA Championships in their three years together. The duo also has a pair of Olympic Gold Medals that they share.

Recently, Green had Durant over on his talk show called Chips, on Bleacher Report. It was aired last night and is a gold mine full of moments between the two stars. Before the episode got out, Draymond Green told us what we can look forward to.

FYI Slim and I had the rawest conversation y’all will ever see. It’s almost as if y’all weren’t watching… Well, because y’all weren’t watching…. but you will get the chance to on Wednesday. You’re welcome 👀🍿 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) August 16, 2021

They talked about Durant, his teammates, his decision to join the Warriors, his thought about the fight with Draymond Green. Green shared his own point of view about the fight. All in all, it was everything Green promised in his tweet.

Kevin Durant talks about his teammates and how they’ve always had a chip on their shoulder

Kevin Durant has had some incredible teammates over the years. Having played with Russell Westbrook and James Harden in OKC, then Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Draymond Green with the Warriors. Now, he plays with Kyrie Irving and James Harden again at the Nets.

During the show, Draymond asked KD how he feels about having teammates such as Russ, himself, James(Harden), and Kyrie, who have such big chips on their shoulders. KD responded and said,

“All of us naturally are underdogs, got chips on our shoulders, because it’s hard to make it to this point. But the person that went too far was always Draymond Green, to the point where I felt like you were trying to establish that you’re not playing around. Like, you’re not going to walk over me, even though I was a second-round pick and I’m undersized and I’m not as skilled as y’all want me to be or I don’t play the way y’all traditionally like for people my size to play.”

Durant continued and complimented Draymond on his style. He said,

“But you pushed it to a limit where it’s like it’s cool for me to be who I am and not apologize for it all the time,” Durant added, “because you don’t mean no harm to anybody, but s–t that you wanted done, you wanted done. And we all respected that. And we all kind of looked up to that as guys who come into the league and want to fit into this system so bad, wanting to be a part of this whole thing, then you realize you see dudes who [are] just going by their own little pace, and it’s like, that’s more so my rhythm.