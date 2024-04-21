“There’s Kids Out Here”: Shaquille O’Neal Rejects a YouTuber’s Water Balloon Fight

Shaquille O’Neal might be the most fun athlete to hang out with. However, even the man behind ‘Shaq’s Fun House’ believes in safety precautions and controlled enjoyment. The four-time NBA Champion can be the Prankster-in-Chief on the sets of TNT, but he is much more careful with his antics outside of Studio J. Recently a YouTube channel named DisobeyNormal uploaded a clip on their profile titled, “I Challenged Shaquille O’Neal to Water Balloon Fight.” To the channel owner’s surprise, the big fella turned down his water balloon challenge citing the safety of kids around him.

Things started when the host of the YouTube channel came to know about a car show that Shaq was going to attend in his area. Without giving much thought to it, he came up with the idea of having a balloon fight with the NBA legend. After picking up a couple of water balloons from a local store, he was on his way to meet Shaq. However, when he approached the big man for the first time, Shaq seemed to be in a hurry and asked him to wait for his turn.

When his turn finally came and he asked Shaq to have a small water balloon fight, the big fella politely declined his challenge by simply saying, “No, there’s kid’s out here.” However, Shaq did live up to his reputation of being a kind-hearted man and obliged him and his wife with a picture later. Interestingly, when they were taking pictures together, Shaq said, “Are you the guy with the water balloon?”

Even though he declined the friendly challenge this time, it doesn’t mean that Shaq has moved on from his fun-loving persona.

Shaquille O’Neal’s favorite Walmart activity

It’s no secret that Shaq has made a lot of money in his life so far. According to Forbes, the four-time NBA Champion boasts a net worth of over $400 million. That’s more than enough money for an individual to live a life full of luxury, which is why Shaq likes to give back as much as possible. In fact, one of Shaq’s favorite things to do during his trips to Walmart and Best Buy is to bless someone in need with everything that they wish to get.

During a conversation with People in 2022, Shaq had said, “My favorite thing to do is when I’m in Best Buy, Walmart, if I see a kid, get them something that I see he’s looking at.” A 7’1 Santa offering to pay for things of their choice is truly a special memory for many fans.