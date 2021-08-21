“There’s no such thing as a GOAT!”: Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is not too concerned about his legacy as the best player ever

5-time NBA champion Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes that the concept of GOAT in the NBA is fundamentally flawed.

Who is the greatest player of all time? NBA fans have pondered over this question for decades now, and the debate seems to be endless at times. With the rise of statistical analysis and number crunching, the arguments for all sides have only become stronger and fiercer.

While the debate mostly consists of Michael Jordan and LeBron James, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar is often a lost name in the conversation. As the internet has turned younger, most of us have forgotten these legends and their sheer brilliance on and off the court.

The new generation mostly remembers Kareem for his high-percentage sky hook and his humble interviews, but he was a force of nature during his peak.

His accolades? 6x MVP, 6x NBA champion, and a 19x All-Star. This is in addition to being unanimously regarded as the greatest college basketball player of all time, delivering 3 NCAA titles to UCLA.

If an unbelievable resume like that doesn’t guarantee someone a mention in the GOAT debate, we don’t know what will. Kareem, however, does not deem the snub to be disrespectful to his abilities.

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar believes there can be multiple GOATs in the same sport.

The Naismith Hall of Famer has said that because every player has to play under vastly different circumstances, it is not fair to hold everyone to the same standard. What makes players special in his opinion, is their ability to adapt to their situations and finding a way to excel.

While the legend stays humble and respectful, we can surely see the point he is trying to make. Debates like this will always stay subjective, but will that stop us fans from engaging in these futile discussions? Probably not.