“Artificial Tom Brady is Like Gronk”: Fans Go Crazy as TB12 Drops a Banger of an Advert for GOAT Gummies

Reese Patanjo
Published

Tom Brady

May 25, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Tom Brady walks the red carpet on Sunday, May 25, 2025, ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Michelle Pemberton-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

Tom Brady has a reputation for being a health fanatic who goes to extreme lengths to ensure that what he’s eating is of the utmost quality. So would it surprise you to hear that he’s promoting a line of gummies? It surprised us initially, but upon looking into it more, the product falls right in line with what TB12 loves to eat.

These aren’t just any traditional gummies that you find in a candy aisle in stores. They were made in France with no artificial sweeteners, dyes, or flavors. It’s an organic and vegan gummy made with real fruit that Brady can easily get behind. And the name “GOAT” for the gummies falls perfectly in line with how the public views him. It’s a match made in heaven.

But perhaps the best part about the new line of gummies is the ad that Brady released alongside them. It’s a hilarious video that pits organic Tom Brady against an artificial version of himself as the two go back and forth over whether organic or artificial is better. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gopuff (@gopuff)

The fans really liked the ad, too. They reacted with tons of laughing emojis and poked fun at Brady’s artificial depiction.

“Now this is good Marketing,” one said.

“This is not the marketing strategy I expected from Tom Brady,” someone commented.

“Artificial Tom Brady doesn’t look pliable,” a user wrote.

But perhaps the funniest comment was when a fan compared artificial Brady to one of his most beloved teammates.

“Why do I feel like artificial Tom Brady is just Gronk?” they joked.

It’s a silly comment to make about Rob Gronkowski. But it’s hard to stop seeing the vision once you picture it. Some of the things Brady said are so funny when you add in how he looked like Gronk.

“I’m artificial Tom Brady, I’m jacked!” said Brady in the ad.

Here are some of the other hilarious quotes artificial Tom gave us:

“I haven’t slept since ‘07!”

“My resting heart rate is 400!”

“I’m a bad, bad man!”

An absolute comedic masterclass from everyone involved. Hats off to Brady, GoPuff, and GOAT gummies for thinking of the idea. Sometimes good marketing can lead to a successful product, even if it doesn’t taste good.

If you want to order the product, the only place to buy it is on the GoPuff app. It’s only $4.99, and you can have them arrive at your door within just 15 minutes! Before you know it, you’ll be eating the same snacks that Brady likes to eat.

