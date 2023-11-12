“There’s Not a Better Human Being”: Jason Williams Claims Shaquille O’Neal’s Kindness and Generosity are Unparalleled

Speaking about Shaquille O’Neal, former Orlando Magic star Jason Williams claimed that there wasn’t a human being better than the Diesel in the entire world. Williams was on the Flagrant podcast where he talked about a range of topics regarding his career in the league. Having played with Shaq during his Miami Heat stint, Williams is a close friend of the big man. When asked about the kind of person the Lakers legend was, Williams had a straightforward answer.

He claimed that the kind of persona Shaq broadcasts on TV is not a facade and that the big fella is exactly how he presents himself to be. Williams talked about how he was close to Shaq back when the three-time Finals MVP used to live in Orlando. However, while he has not talked to O’Neal much since he moved to Atlanta, the 47-year-old still knows about O’Neal enough to comment on his overall character.

“Everything you see of Shaq on TV brother, that’s exactly how he is. It’s not fake at all, dawg. I mean, that is the way it is bro. As real as it gets. He used to live in Orlando too but he sold his house…I guess he is in Atlanta now. There is not a better human being in this whole wide world, than Shaq, man. I am telling you,” he said

Of course, while Shaq is famous for his philanthropic antics, and there are several stories of him helping strangers out, out of the blue. Talking about these stories, Williams suggested that they were entirely believable because O’Neal was simply the kind of person who would always look out for everyone.

“Just because, he is just, always looking out for everyone. You see the stories, being at Walmart and whatnot, seeing a family of 5 and whatnot, he ended up buying them a van. That kind of stuff. That’s the real Shaq, man. That’s not a facade that you see on TV, that’s him,” he said, claiming that the kind of hilarious, heartwarming personality that O’Neal appears to have, is simply how he is, in truth. Of course, Shaquille O’Neal has an immaculate track record of helping out others.

Shaquille O’Neal has a long history of philanthropic generosity

O’Neal has a number of charitable initiatives that he started apart from his own charity foundation. He has been involved in simply countless initiatives and has multiple stories about him helping strangers.

O’Neal has reportedly paid bills for families he met at stores. He regularly buys gifts and food for the underserved, and once even bought an engagement ring for a man he met at a store. Shaq has a total net worth of around $400,000,000 and has spent a part of that money to help people in need.

This has resulted in him paying for the education of around 15 of his friends, along with raising $2 million for children in need via an NFT sale. A simple Google search reveals a huge extent of donations and charitable initiatives that Shaq has undertaken in his career, something which Jason Williams claims is simply a result of who he is.